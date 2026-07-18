They Found a Substack Their Neighbor Was Running About Them That Was Full of Fabricated Stories, And Now They’re Fighting an Eviction in Court

Some neighbor disputes stay contained to passive-aggressive notes. This one escalated into a Substack full of fabricated stories and a push for an eviction.

Tenants learned their housing situation was under serious threat after a property manager informed the family that neighbors, including one who’s a lawyer, want them evicted over a schizophrenic daughter’s frequent crying episode.

Among the neighbors pushing hardest is one who’s published made-up claims about the tenants online, including a fabricated childhood incident involving a scooter and a cat.

The tenants have decided to take the fight to court rather than back down, but the landlord wants to play it safe.

Keep reading for the full story.

Neighbors are going forward to get the court to evict us The manager just knocked on the door a moment ago and had a serious talk right now with my mom outside about the proceedings from 7 neighbors (one of them being a lawyer) getting us evicted because of my schizophrenic sister’s consistent crying for almost a few days a week.

The whole thing has put management in a tough position.

The manager and landlord don’t want to kick us out, but the landlord is letting his fear of how he was sued a few years ago (and lost), plus my mom being the only tenant who pays way cheaper due to rent control, influence him. He said how he hates the 2 lady tenants because one of them bothers him too much about unnecessary things and the other keeps begging him to have her live here rent-free.

But this resident suspects foul play on the neighbor’s part.

Also, one of the neighbors has a Substack profile about her experience living in this neighborhood. In one article she wrote some lies about how my parents moved into this apartment back in the early 90s and how my dad gave off really creepy vibes to her. Plus spewing lies about how one of us almost crashed into her cat while riding our scooters as a child, and threatened to hurt us (which never happened to my recollection), which led to her talking about how much guttural cries and screaming some of her friend neighbors keep having to hear since our unit is in the back and hers is in the front.

The neighbor also shared very little sympathy for her sister’s condition.

And a video recording she posted of my sister being put into the ambulance to be transported to the “funny farm” (in her own words).

The resident’s mother wants to go lethal, but apartment management thinks otherwise.

My mom says she wants to go forward with them going through court and see what happens. The manager said that if she still doesn’t want to go through that, then the landlord or somebody else can give her money to go live somewhere else, or if she doesn’t want to do that, then she can find a place for my sister to go live somewhere else alone since she’s already an adult (29).

This is a really tough situation.

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What did Reddit think?

This user also feels a little conflicted.

Maybe the neighbors are right to be concerned.

This family may need to make a tough call.

This situation is about as tough as it gets.

Seven neighbors complaining sounds serious until you learn that one of them has been publicly fabricating stories about this family for an audience, which should undercut the credibility of the entire campaign, not strengthen it.

On the other hand, Reddit pointed out that there was at least a small part of the neighbors’ concerns that were understandable. Looking at this objectively, endless crying would be a real nuisance to deal with. These residents deserve a reasonably peaceful place to live too.

It won’t be an easy path ahead, but here’s hoping everyone involved lands on their feet.

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