They Guilt-Tripped Her to Amend Her Taxes for Their Wallet. When She Said No, She Became the Family Villain.

Some family favors come with strings attached. This one came with a father calling his daughter mid-shift and demanding she get on the phone with the IRS.

After being kicked out by her mother and moving in with her father for the rest of the year, one teenager filed her taxes correctly, marking herself as not a dependent since her mother had already illegally claimed her.

Her father wasn’t happy about it, since it meant he’d lose out on a refund he estimated at thousands of dollars, and he pressured her into amending her taxes by claiming financial desperation.

But when she asked for compensation for the help, given that he wouldn’t be getting anything without her involvement, he laughed at the request.

His response said everything about how his father really saw her.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTA for refusing to let my dad use me for tax money? I (18F) submitted my taxes back in April before the due date. My mom kicked me out in May of last year and I lived with my dad the remainder of the year.

This led to some confusion when it came time to file taxes.

Since I was paying my dad rent the entire time and didn’t understand the law perfectly, I put on my taxes that I “cannot be claimed as a dependent.” Turns out my mom illegally claimed me as a dependent, so I contacted the IRS and did what they told me to do, which included putting not a dependent, and my dad knew this.

Which then led to more familial frustration.

Several weeks after submitting my taxes, my dad got upset with me for putting “not a dependent” because now he can’t claim me and get “thousands of dollars” (his words). I was already against amending my taxes since I received my refund, but he told me he’s in debt and basically bankrupt to get me to redo them, which I did (with much pushback).

Her and her dad don’t seem to be on the same page at all.

I’ve asked for compensation since he wouldn’t be getting this money without my help, which he laughed at. He’s also called me in the middle of my workday demanding I talk to an IRS agent he got ahold of. Finally, I asked him to his face if I was just a means to an end for him and he said absolutely, which definitely hurt and made me question this.

Her dad just wouldn’t let up about this.

He is now telling me I need to talk to the IRS again because he hasn’t gotten his full refund from claiming me. I decided to stand up for myself and reminded him that I told him I was done helping with this, and he got upset, asking, “Do you hear yourself right now?” and “You’re really turning your back on me after everything I’ve done for you?”

Now she’s at a loss about what to do next.

I understand that technically I filed incorrect taxes, which is illegal, so should I just suck it up and continue helping him get that money back? WIBTA if I didn’t, especially due to the manipulation I feel he’s using?

It’s never a fun time when you have to talk to the IRS.

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What did Reddit think?

This user thinks she needs to get as far away from her family as possible.

Maybe the dad doesn’t know what he’s talking about after all.

This commenter provides a detailed account of how they’d handle the situation.

Once someone admits outright that you’re just a means to an end, it’s hard to bounce back from that.

This woman had already gone beyond her comfort zone when she amended her taxes under pressure, but now she’s getting laughed off for asking for fair compensation.

With a family who openly treats her this way, taxes are pretty much the least of her worries.

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