July 17, 2026 at 4:49 am

They Moved In Together After Graduation. Now, Her Roommate’s Obsession With a Spotless Home Has Turned Into a Living Nightmare.

by Ashley Ashbee

A cluttered dining table by open window

Pexels

Living with someone is hard enough even if you’re best pals and totally alike. If you have different living styles, it’s full of compromise and frustration.

See how a clash affected this renter.

Roommates who are TOO tidy

I keep ending up with roommates who want the shared spaces kept immaculate.

Like all surfaces completely cleared off as much as possible.

I think she has good reason to vent about it. I’d be the same.

It makes me feel like the place isn’t my own, that I have to hide evidence of me living here

I also happen to be the type of person who’s room is always a horrendous dump – I have extreme executive dysfunction and am probably depressed.

Considering, I am pretty proud of how easily I do clean up after myself in the shared spaces, but its not quite at that spotless, immaculate level as the roommate.

It leaves me feeling both guilty and constrained.

There are other effects, especially on her creativity.

I miss my post grad set up where our common spaces was crammed with plants, art, shelves full of books and half finished projects, everyone was generally chill and nothing ever got filthy filthy.

I was actually the one to designate a “I’m tired of this being out” box and that was great!

I’d rather the space look lived in and borderline cluttered than… hotel vibes that make me feel more of a guest than a renter.

She doesn’t feel safe to make it more homey.

I should just be brave and infuse more of my things in the shared space and find more storage furniture (everything so far is my roommates and it’s all colorless).

But I feel like roommates who keep things this clean care the most if you want to add things to the space. An old roommate told me explicitly that I can’t have certain things bc of the aesthetic.

It just tires me out and I find myself camping out in either my car or my room.

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Here is what folks are saying.

Haha I’ve banished people from the kitchen, too!

Screenshot 2026 07 16 at 12.16.51 AM They Moved In Together After Graduation. Now, Her Roommates Obsession With a Spotless Home Has Turned Into a Living Nightmare.

Very true. I wonder if she’s leaving info out about her messiness!

Screenshot 2026 07 16 at 12.17.22 AM They Moved In Together After Graduation. Now, Her Roommates Obsession With a Spotless Home Has Turned Into a Living Nightmare.

Two sides to every coin. This sounds super reasonable.

Screenshot 2026 07 16 at 12.18.56 AM They Moved In Together After Graduation. Now, Her Roommates Obsession With a Spotless Home Has Turned Into a Living Nightmare.

Polar Opposite roommates move into each other and now O.P. wants a change, one that may affect the other person.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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