They Moved In Together After Graduation. Now, Her Roommate’s Obsession With a Spotless Home Has Turned Into a Living Nightmare.

Living with someone is hard enough even if you’re best pals and totally alike. If you have different living styles, it’s full of compromise and frustration.

See how a clash affected this renter.

Roommates who are TOO tidy I keep ending up with roommates who want the shared spaces kept immaculate. Like all surfaces completely cleared off as much as possible.

I think she has good reason to vent about it. I’d be the same.

It makes me feel like the place isn’t my own, that I have to hide evidence of me living here I also happen to be the type of person who’s room is always a horrendous dump – I have extreme executive dysfunction and am probably depressed. Considering, I am pretty proud of how easily I do clean up after myself in the shared spaces, but its not quite at that spotless, immaculate level as the roommate. It leaves me feeling both guilty and constrained.

There are other effects, especially on her creativity.

I miss my post grad set up where our common spaces was crammed with plants, art, shelves full of books and half finished projects, everyone was generally chill and nothing ever got filthy filthy. I was actually the one to designate a “I’m tired of this being out” box and that was great! I’d rather the space look lived in and borderline cluttered than… hotel vibes that make me feel more of a guest than a renter.

She doesn’t feel safe to make it more homey.

I should just be brave and infuse more of my things in the shared space and find more storage furniture (everything so far is my roommates and it’s all colorless). But I feel like roommates who keep things this clean care the most if you want to add things to the space. An old roommate told me explicitly that I can’t have certain things bc of the aesthetic. It just tires me out and I find myself camping out in either my car or my room.

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Here is what folks are saying.

Haha I’ve banished people from the kitchen, too!

Very true. I wonder if she’s leaving info out about her messiness!

Two sides to every coin. This sounds super reasonable.

Polar Opposite roommates move into each other and now O.P. wants a change, one that may affect the other person.