They Sent Her a Get-Well Gift, And Then Dragged Her Online for Not Saying ‘Thank You’ From her Hospital Bed

Kind gestures shouldn’t come with heavy expectations.

In this story, a young woman was criticized for not sending a “Thank you” card while she was in the hospital.

She was recovering from a major surgery, often sedated and unable to handle basic tasks.

Despite this, the people who sent her a gift took to social media to complain and escalate the situation.

Wow! Would you believe this? Check out the full details below.

AITA for not sending a thank you card for a gift I received in the hospital Last October, I had major surgery out of state. My mom and I were in the hospital for seven weeks. One of my mom’s friends had her mom send a crocheted pumpkin in the mail to the hospital. She had also sent one to her daughter’s best friend.

This young woman’s mom commented on a Facebook post.

The best friend made a Facebook post about it. My mom commented, “(Insert my name) got one, too. It was so sweet.” She responded with something along the lines of a question. She asked if I had sent a big thank you card in the mail like she did. She also said she would even be sending another one.

There was no way for her to send a thank you card while in the hospital.

At first, my mom literally thought she was joking. They all knew the situation we were in. My mom messaged her friend. It turned out they had all been mad that I did not send a thank you card in the mail. First of all, we had just gotten it. Second, we flew there. We had no car for my mom to drive to a store. She could not get stationery and stamps. Also, who mails something to someone in a hospital and expects something in return.

Her mom would post an update on her blog, and they would post something about her online.

For a few days, I was sedated in the ICU. For almost the entire stay, I was rather doped up on meds. I did not stay awake for very long stretches. The surgery I went through was literal hell on earth. These people knew that. At the time, my mom had a blog. She would update it each day about my progress. Then, these people started posting TikToks about my mom.

It sounded like they misunderstood what her mom said.

The best friend commented and called my mom “Satan” for making her feel bad. She said it was about getting mad over not sending a thank you card. The only thing my mom had said was something simple, that I was in no capacity to send something like that. She told this to her friend. That friend then relayed the information to her mom and best friend. Those were the ones who were mad.

Now, they continue to post bad things about her mom online.

Not that this is an excuse. I had just turned 18 at the time. We were in a children’s hospital. I also barely knew the lady who sent the pumpkin. I think I met her once earlier that year. I also received many cards and gifts from people. None of them acted like this. This happened in October. These people continued posting about my mom into this year.

Geez! That reaction was way over the top. And seriously, who asks for a “Thank you” card?

OP was literally recovering and not in any condition to respond.

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Some people really missed the bigger picture here. Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Here’s what this user would do.

Here’s a similar thought.

This one shares their honest opinion.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, short and true.

“Thank you” loses its meaning when you force people to say it.

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