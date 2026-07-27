Wedding Drama: Bride Removes Maid Of Honor After Bachelorette Party Falls Apart

I can tell you from experience, there’s almost nothing that drives me as crazy as someone who won’t give me a straight answer.

About anything.

Ever.

And if you’re trying to plan a big trip or a big event, dealing with someone like that will make you pretty frustrated.

In today’s story, a woman explained why she had to cut her best friend out of her wedding because she kept dragging her feet about her bachelorette party that she was supposed to plan for her.

Check out what happened!

AITA for uninviting my best friend to my wedding? “I (24F) and my former best friend (25F) had been friends since we were 15. We drifted apart for a while but became incredibly close again around 19. When I got engaged 18 months ago, there was no question who I’d ask to be my Maid of Honor. She happily accepted. From the beginning, I told her I’d love a bachelorette party abroad and gave her ideas for locations. She immediately said she couldn’t afford it. Fair enough, people have budgets, and I never expected anyone to go into debt for my wedding.

So I offered to contribute financially to make it easier. She refused my help, saying it wasn’t about the money; she simply didn’t want to spend money on a weekend abroad.

Okay…

A few months later, she changed her mind and suggested Malaga. I told the bridesmaids so everyone could budget, then left the planning to her because I was juggling wedding planning and months away with work. Meanwhile, she was very invested in the title of Maid of Honor. She wanted a sash saying “Maid of Honor” so everyone would know, and even suggested her bridesmaid dress should have a small train so she’d stand out from the others. Then… nothing.

Uh oh…this doesn’t sound good…

By December, everyone in the group chat was asking for dates so they could book annual leave. Silence. She said she was busy with work. Fair enough. January came and went. February came and went. Still nothing. Messages took days to be opened, let alone answered. Eventually, I told her not to worry about planning anymore and that I’d take over. That’s when she admitted she wasn’t willing to go abroad at all and thought we should just stay in our own country.

This is weird…

The frustrating part? During this entire time she was posting Instagram stories from Ibiza, festivals, and raves. Apparently weekends abroad were only a problem when they were for my hen do. When I got home from work, my other bridesmaids stepped in. In just three months, they planned an incredible bachelorette party that she’d failed to organize in 18 months. At that point, I felt it wasn’t fair for her to stay Maid of Honor when the other bridesmaids had done so much more.

You’re fired!

I told her I’d be removing her from the role. She exploded, called me selfish, accused me of making everything “all about me”… over my bachelorette party and my wedding. She also claimed I’d never compromised, despite me offering to pay towards costs and repeatedly trying to work with her. After that, she’d ignore my messages for days. With the wedding only a month away, my fiancé and I needed final numbers, so we made the difficult decision to uninvite her. She agreed she wouldn’t come, said our friendship was over, and called me self-centered and a jerk. AITA?”

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

This individual spoke up.

Another reader weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.”

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Well, we’re not meant to be friends with some people forever…

And there’s nothing wrong with that!

Still, this was a pretty big blow-up.

It’s probably for the best that she won’t be at her wedding…