Wedding Pressure: Woman Says Bride Crossed A Line By Not Accepting No To Being A Bridesmaid

The way you treat people can catch up with you when you need their help the most.

One woman watched that happen as her best friend’s future sister-in-law tried to fill out her wedding party.

The bride had already rubbed several women the wrong way, so finding bridesmaids wasn’t going well.

Eventually, she even asked this woman to step in, but she politely turned her down.

But when the bride refused to accept that answer, the conversation got heated pretty quickly.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA for not being a bridesmaid and when asked why I told her it’s not my problem she doesn’t have female friends My best friend’s brother is getting married. I have known my best friend since 1st grade, so I was kinda adopted by association by her family. I was over at their home often, and I am still invited to their family events. Example: I just joined them for their 4th of July celebrations. My best friend has known me longer than she has known her younger brother.

Apparently, the woman is not nice to other females.

The youngest brother is getting married, and he is marrying a woman named Clara. Clara is not a girls’ girl. She fawns over the guys and will make backhanded compliments to put down the women around her so she looks better. All of the women in the family do not care for her. My best friend’s mother (she is a lovely lady) has been having a rough time. My best friend tries to avoid her as much as possible, and I have seen her behavior.

She keeps asking people, but they turn her down.

The recent issue has been the bridesmaids for her wedding. She only had one, and she needs two more to match the number of groomsmen. She asked my best friend, and she agreed, but she has not been able to find anyone else. Everyone knows why. It’s because she is a ***** to women, so she doesn’t have any girlfriends. She refuses to have guys as her bridesmaids, so she is stuck. Last I heard, she asked her boss, and she was turned down.

Desperate, Clara called this woman’s husband.

I got a call from her, and she asked me to be her bridesmaid. I told her no politely, and I thought that would be the end of it. It was not. She ended up calling my husband to ask me to do it. My husband handed me the phone, and we got into an argument. It went on for a while, and in the end I told her that it is not my fault she doesn’t have female friends.

Now, the brother wants her to apologize.

I hung up after that. I am being told to apologize by my best friend’s youngest brother. I am not, and it seems to have caused more of the women in her family to speak out. It is now a big mess. I was told by my best friend’s mom not to worry about it, because the blowup was going to happen eventually. AITA?

Eek! It sounds like Clara is making everything harder than it needs to be.

Let’s see what thoughts the fine folks over at Reddit have about it.

This woman had a best man.

That bride sounds terrible.

It is pretty shocking behavior.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him.

She probably would do that.

This bride really needs to take a step back and look at why she’s struggling to find bridesmaids.

The woman tried to turn her down nicely, but the bride kept pushing until she finally got an answer she didn’t want to hear.

And while it might have came out a little harsh, that doesn’t make it untrue.

You can’t keep treating women badly and then expect them to show up for you when it matters.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a disabled driver who gets revenge on a woman who took a handicapped spot. Read Story →