What Should Have Been a Clear Policy Violation Turned Against Her When Executive Leadership Defended Her Boss

Leaving a job sometimes gives you the chance to finally say what you’ve been holding back.

That’s exactly what this property management employee decided to do after months of dealing with a difficult regional manager.

She says the manager tried to get her fired and when that didn’t work, produced a secret recording of one of her conversations.

When the company’s CEO asked why she was leaving, she decided it was finally time to tell him everything.

The only problem was that it made everything even worse.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA For Telling The CEO/Founder of my company that his “Regional Manager” illegally recorded me? I work for a property management company, and they brought me onto the team knowing that I’d never been in my position before. They told me that they would train me, but once a few months passed, I figured that was never going to happen. In the past few months, my Regional Manager (who did not work in the office with me) started posting my job, started rumors about me, told other employees that I wanted them fired, tried to convince the CEO to fire me (and then went ahead to my property to attempt it, but the CEO stopped her), etc. You know, your typical mean girls drama.

It all started over a secret recording.

Ever since she tried to come to my property to fire everyone, she went ghost. No one from my team has heard from her. Not even my Property Manager heard from her, and they were best friends. Then, lo and behold, out of nowhere, she came out of the woodwork with a recording of me complaining about my PM from the last time she came, which was two months ago. At the same time, she asked my Maintenance Supervisor to steal an appliance for her to sell. It was all really sudden, and we were confused. My PM started telling me that I shouldn’t be upset that I was caught because I should always act as though someone was recording me. All she heard in the recording was that I said she was always late and that I didn’t have a few things done because I needed pricing from her since I was the only one doing paperwork for a while.

Now the regional manager is back at it.

Well, the RPM has decided to start her typical crap again, to the point that she started lying, saying that my Maintenance Supervisor and I call her all the time to complain and that she got demoted because of the day she tried to fire everyone. I got fed up and ended up being lucky enough to find a new job and give my two weeks’ notice. The CEO called me and asked a few questions once he found out that I was leaving. He asked if there was anything he could do to make me stay, and I ended up just telling him about the recording.

The CEO was upset when he finally found out.

He was understandably livid since we did not sign any paperwork stating that anyone in the company could legally record us (I live in CT). He kept saying he would rectify it, and even though he did, things got worse. My PM came in all up in arms because she found out that I told the CEO about the recording and the treatment I received. She told me that I was not going to make it in life and that I did nothing while I was at work. She kept saying that the recording was supposed to be a secret and that she’s not sure why I told him because it’s drama, and that the RPM is now *furious* with me. AITA?

Wow! That sounds like a lot of drama.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about the situation.

According to this comment, she had every right to defend herself.

It seems like she already told the CEO.

That’s a good question.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who still asked for a manager after receiving perfect service.

The RM sounds like a lot of drama.

It sounds like she did the CEO a favor.

He asked why she was leaving, and she told him the truth. It’s not like she went running to him just to stir up more drama.

If even half of what she says about that regional manager is true, then the CEO has a much bigger problem than one employee quitting.

It might be time to find someone to replace her, because it sounds like she’s driving good employees away instead of helping the company succeed.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a woman who is let go from a charity due to budget cuts, then gets blowback from the board over her severance. Read Story →