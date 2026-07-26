When Home Doesn’t Feel Safe: The Mental Toll of Sharing an Apartment With Someone Who Belittles Everyone

Spending a lot of time with someone who legitimately thinks they’re better than everyone else can produce all kinds of feelings.

I personally find it to be hilarious, but that’s just me.

If you have to live with someone like that, it can be a real drag.

A woman wrote the story below and talked about how her roommate’s behavior is causing her to ask all kinds of questions…

Read on and see what you think.

Is my roommate a narcissist? “I have been living with my roommate for almost two years. At the beginning, she was very helpful and kind to me, even introducing me to her friends that are now my friends too. She is a very conventionally attractive girl that gets a lot of attention both from guys and people generally wanting to be her friend. Although I have noticed some things during my time with her…

That’s not a good trait…

Mostly it’s just noticing that she really thinks she is above other people. She is obsessively taking care of her looks, always has to look like a model, does not stop phrases like “Are you stupid?” from slipping out during conversations even if it could be written off as a joke, and just seems to think the world revolves around her. One thing that rubs me the wrong way was always how she is borderline desperate for male attention, she has plenty of guys approaching her, but she never cuts off the weird ones and keeps them for “entertainment”.

Yikes…

She tailors her personality expertly when she wants the attention of a specific guy. But it goes to the lengths where she would comment on other girls’ boyfriends/crushes in the sense that she could take them over anytime. Another thing, something that we had a squabble over recently, is how she has no regard for other people’s time or anything really. She is always late, when we need to go somewhere together she takes literal ages to get ready so I sit like an idiot waiting for her, but as soon as she needs to go somewhere or get something done everyone is expected to drop everything to suit her. She has moments when she is frustrated for whatever reason, and I could ask her a simple “How are you” and she’d snap and almost yell at me. It’s like she sets the stage for everything with her moods and opinions.

These two aren’t on the same page…

I am not as attractive as her, I do not like conflict and always look for compromise, I usually stay home and play games or whatever. Complete opposite of her. With her back-handed comments she makes me think that she believes I am a lower being than her (seems a bit dramatic, but trust me, I am not the only one that notices). There are many other things but I guess you guys get the gist. My question is can I assume she is a narcissist, or has those tendencies, and how can I deal with it? Do I ignore, submit, confront or something else? She is also the type of person that will always turn the argument around so she seems right and the other person wrong. I unfortunately am not able to move out anytime soon, so I wonder if I can somehow change her, avoid her or whatever.”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who ends up with a problem of their own after calling the city about a shed.

And another individual weighed in.

Well, one thing is for sure…

Her roommate is definitely a handful!

And it sounds like she has some serious growing up to do.

These two roommates are definitely on opposite ends of the spectrum.