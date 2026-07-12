Why a Furious Shopper Is Reeling After a Cashier Blocked His Transaction Over a Cryptic Currency Rule

Most people don’t mind breaking a larger bill when they’re making a sale, because it’s part of running a business.

That’s why this man kept getting frustrated with one cashier at a convenience store near his home.

She already had a reputation for being rude, but she also refused to accept the bill he usually had after getting paid.

He tried bringing smaller bills whenever he could, but that wasn’t always possible. And even after offering enough change to make the transaction easier, the cashier still turned him away.

Then he stopped at another nearby store and bought the same cigarettes without any trouble using the exact same bill. That only made him wonder whether the cashier had been making things difficult for no reason.

Read on to see if you think he should he report her or just let it go.

WIBTA if I emailed a store chain about one of their cashiers? There is a chain of small stores that are basically on every corner. I live on a street that’s not that big, and there are three stores on this street alone, plus another one on the corner of my street and another street, just to give you an idea of how many there are. Now, I smoke a brand of cigarettes that changed completely a couple of months ago. Only one of the stores on my street still has the old version, and I haven’t found them anywhere else in the city, either. The cashier who works there is incredibly rude to everyone who walks in. One time, some random guy and I walked in about 30 minutes before closing, and she yelled at us to hurry up while counting the money in the register right in front of us.

The woman doesn’t like to accept large bills.

Now, the cigarettes cost about $2.60. We don’t use dollars, but it’s roughly that amount. The biggest bill in my country is worth about $50 in our currency. Somehow, whenever I go there, I happen to have a bill worth about $20 and some change. The woman refuses to sell me the cigarettes and snaps at me whenever I try to pay with that bill. When I do have smaller bills, I pay with them, but more often than not, I go to buy cigarettes right after I get paid.

Frustrated, he’s considering calling on her.

That particular time, I watched her count the money and saw how much she had in the register because she didn’t bother to hide it. I even asked her if an extra 10 or 60 cents (again, roughly) would help, and she still said, “I don’t have the change for that,” without even looking at me. I know cigarettes aren’t that important, but these particular ones only exist in that one store, as far as I know, and this is seriously starting to **** me off. The same thing happened today, so I went to another, much smaller store that isn’t part of that chain and doesn’t get nearly as many customers. They sold me the new version of the cigarettes, since it’s the only one they carry, and didn’t make a big deal out of the larger bill. WIBTA?

Yikes! Her customer service skills sound terrible.

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit would call and report her.

This reader suggests telling management.

If he can afford it, this would be the best thing to do.

Well, that’s a different way of looking at it.

Here’s another reader who says he should report it.

Some people just shouldn’t work in customer service.

If this cashier treats everyone the way she treated this man, it’s honestly surprising the store keeps any customers at all. At some point, management needs to know so they can protect their business.

At any rate, if he decides to keep shopping there, though, he should probably buy more at one time or bring smaller bills whenever he can.

There’s a pretty good chance she’ll keep her job, so finding a way to avoid the same argument will probably save him a lot of frustration.

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