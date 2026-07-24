She Started Banging on the Ceiling Over Minor Sounds—So Her Upstairs Neighbor Considered Calling Management

I think we can all agree that the places we call home should be a refuge from the outside world.

No distractions, no nonsense, no drama.

Just a quiet place to relax, reflect, and be at peace.

Sure, that sounds great, but we all know it doesn’t always work out that way.

In today’s story, a person opened up about why their neighbor who lives downstairs is making their life a living hell.

Read on, and see what you think.

My downstairs neighbor has me scared to walk normally in my own apartment. “I’m honestly getting so tired of this. My downstairs neighbor has complained about me several times now. The first time she said I was walking too loud at night, and I believed her. For a few days I wore slippers inside, walked softer when I went to get water, closed cabinets slowly, all of it. Then she complained that I shower too late.

It sounds like she’s mistaken…

Then it was me dragging stuff around in the middle of the night. I was not dragging anything. I pushed my chair under my desk once. Another time she banged on the ceiling because I got up to take Advil and walked maybe ten steps. Now I think before I move in my own apartment.

This is no way to live!

Should I shower now. Should I open that drawer. Is putting a cup in the sink going to be too loud. I don’t have parties, I don’t blast music, I don’t have people over all night. The sleep part is getting weird too. Not because she is loud, but because I’m waiting for the ceiling bang. Someone else in the building closes a door, a pipe makes noise, and I wake up. I’ve been trying to salvage my sleep a little on my side.

This is making them paranoid…

Weighted blanket, phone on Do Not Disturb across the room, my Sleepnova sleep mask. None of that fixes her. It just keeps me from lying there waiting for the next knock. I recorded a few times and it sounds like normal apartment noise. Water running, footsteps, a cabinet closing. Maybe the walls are thin, but I can’t stop living after 8 pm. I’m thinking about talking to management first because I don’t really want to deal with her directly anymore. The ceiling banging just makes me angry now. Has anyone dealt with a downstairs neighbor like this? Should I just start keeping a log?”

And this is what readers on Reddit had to say about this story.

This person has been there.

Another individual nailed it.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again.

This person spoke up.

And another reader has an idea…

This is ugly, folks!

And it’s enough to drive just about anyone crazy.

This person’s neighbor is WAY out of line.