Woman Decided Not To Invite Her Cousin To Her Wedding, So She Faced Backlash From The Family

Weddings often involve making difficult guest list decisions.

In this story, a woman chose not to invite her cousin to her wedding because of concerns about disruptions during the ceremony.

At a previous wedding, her cousin’s son caused interruptions, and she wanted a peaceful event this time.

Now, her family is upset, saying she should have invited them anyway and let them decide.

Do you agree? Which side do you think has a more valid argument?

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITAH for not inviting my cousin to my wedding? I (25F) am getting married this November to my partner (26M). I have sent out my invitations to everyone except to a cousin of mine. She has a son (11) with autism, and I love him very much.

This woman remembered how the boy interrupted her brother’s wedding last year.

However, last year when my brother got married, she brought him along. He kept interrupting the ceremony by screaming, crying, and running. I understand that he cannot control it. However, she has claimed that she cannot find a babysitter or leave him with her in-laws. Her in-laws are not invited to my wedding.

She was considering making their wedding child-free.

I considered making it a child-free wedding. However, my partner’s niece (8) will be my flower girl. I told her the reason why she was not invited. Although she said she understood, she told her family.

The boy’s family accused her of being a horrible aunt.

They then started calling and texting me. They were calling me a horrible cousin and aunt. I brought this situation up to my cousin. She said that I am wrong. She said that I still should have sent her an invitation. And that she would have decided if she will be coming with her family or not.

Now, she’s unsure whether to invite her cousin or not.

Do I invite my cousin and her family? And potentially ruin the peace a wedding ceremony should have? Or just let it be and deal with it later?

Uh oh, that’s a really tough situation to deal with.

I think OP’s decision was justified because she was only trying to protect her big day and not hurt anyone.

On the other hand, I also understand why her cousin and the family got upset.

Oh well, family drama always finds a way into weddings.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Short and simple.

Here’s another honest opinion.

This user makes a valid point.

Finally, here’s some helpful advice.

Sometimes, wedding guest lists can be a source of family drama.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.