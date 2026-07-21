She Was Ready to Drive 1,000 Miles to Bring the Kids to Their Dad, But When He Refused to Drive 90 Miles to Meet Her She Booked Flights Instead

Child custody can be such a huge hassle for divorced parents, especially when one ex is more accommodating than the other.

Imagine living 1000 miles away from your ex, and your kids are supposed to spend part of their summer with him. How would you get the kids to your ex’s house? Would you leave it up to your ex to come get the kids, or would you make the travel arrangements?

In this story, one divorced woman was planning to drive 1000 miles to drop her kids off with their dad, but when he refused to drive even 90 miles to meet up with her, she came up with a plan that made life easier for her and harder for her ex.

Keep reading for all the details.

Won’t meet me to drop off your kids because of fake money problems, I’ll make sure you have to drive there anyway. I divorced my ex husband about 6 years ago. We have 2 kids together. He is an awful person, abusive, manipulative, and lazy. He doesn’t see the kids very often, 1-2 times a year. He lives about 1000 miles away. He married an older rich lady and has nice motorcycle, cars, etc. This is important.

You’d think he could meet her halfway.

So the first summer they had visitation, my husband had transitioned out of the military and we were setting up a house in a new state. The timing working where I was going to drive and stay with friends along the drive up and down. I would have to stay in a hotel one night of the trip. I was traveling with a 13 month old and 15 week old puppy. So I asked my ex husband if he could meet me 90 minutes away so I could save some time traveling with 3 kids and a new puppy.

Of course he didn’t want to do that, he said he couldn’t afford the 20 bucks in gas. “20 dollars might be not a lot of money to you, but it is for me.”

She had another idea.

I thought about just telling him I would give him 20, but then something else popped in my head. He lives about 90 minutes away from the closest major airport. The same city I asked him to meet me. If kids fly unaccompanied, it has to be a direct flight, so they had to leave from that airport. I research the costs of flights, find it to be affordable. It will only cost a little more than the hotel stays and gas. So, my petty self decides that this is a great idea.

I purchase the tickets and email him.

It worked out well for OP.

I wish I could have seen the look on his face when he opened that email. He still had to drive to the same city he would have met me if he had agreed to meet me when I was driving. He will go out of his way to help anyone except me. It worked out better in the end, and saved me days in a van with a baby, puppy and 2 kids. Bonus, I didn’t have to see him or talk to him.

That actually sounds like a great idea! It was revenge on her ex, and she saved herself a lot of hassle.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I completely agree!

Here’s some applause for the revenge.

This person wouldn’t have been willing to drive.

Another person thinks flying was a good idea.

As long as the kids enjoyed flying, it was a win for everyone. Not only did OP save herself time and quite a hassle driving with three kids and a puppy, but she also didn’t have to see her ex. That’s a huge win!

I’m not sure what their child custody agreement looks like, but I would think that the dad would be at least partially responsible for transporting his kids to his house. The least he can do is drive to a local airport to pick them up.

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