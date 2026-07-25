July 25, 2026 at 6:35 pm

Woman Says Her Mother Always Favored Her Sibling—And One Birthday Gift Still Hurts

by Benjamin Cottrell

upset woman using tissue

Pexels/Reddit

Favoritism doesn’t always show up in dramatic moments, sometimes it shows up subtly, year after year, in the small details nobody else seems to notice.

One woman spent her childhood and young adulthood watching her mom pour visible thought into her older sister’s birthday gifts while her own felt like an obligation rather than a celebration.

That pattern crystallized most clearly during her late teens and early twenties, when her only birthday gift each year was the newest Harry Potter release, a book her mom and sister had already read cover to cover before ever handing it to her.

When she pushed back, pointing out that she should logically be the first to read a gift meant for her, she was told it didn’t make a difference.

Now she’s revisiting that old memory, wondering if her frustration was actually justified all along.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for considering already read books not a real gift?

My mom has always favored my older sister (even into middle age), and as kids it led both of them to kind of ganging up on me.

This favoritism often manifested itself in unequal gift giving.

Most years I would be a witness to my mom putting a lot of thought into my sister’s birthday gift while mine felt like an afterthought.

When I was in my late teens/early twenties, we were all fans of the Harry Potter series, and the new books were usually released a little before my birthday.

So you can guess what happened next.

My mom would get me the new book as a birthday gift (my only gift), but she and my sister would both read it before giving it to me.

I complained that I should be the first one to read it if it was a gift for me, but they said it doesn’t make a difference.

AITA?

What kind of gift is that?

Redditors are sure to have some strong opinions.

This commenter would also feel rather disrespected by this “gift.”

Screenshot 2026 07 24 at 11.15.23 AM Woman Says Her Mother Always Favored Her Sibling—And One Birthday Gift Still Hurts

This gift felt like an afterthought because it was an afterthought.

Screenshot 2026 07 24 at 11.16.33 AM Woman Says Her Mother Always Favored Her Sibling—And One Birthday Gift Still Hurts

Her family crossed a clear line here.

Screenshot 2026 07 24 at 11.17.04 AM Woman Says Her Mother Always Favored Her Sibling—And One Birthday Gift Still Hurts

There’s a right way to give a book as a gift.

Screenshot 2026 07 24 at 11.18.18 AM Woman Says Her Mother Always Favored Her Sibling—And One Birthday Gift Still Hurts

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grandson who is tired of driving 5 hours one way to work on his grandparent’s investment property for free.

A gift that’s already been read by two other people before it reaches you isn’t really a gift anymore, it’s a hand-me-down.

The complaint wasn’t about the book itself, it was about being consistently treated like an afterthought in a household where her sister’s celebrations came with genuine care attached.

Being told “it doesn’t make a difference” is exactly the kind of dismissal that teaches a kid to stop pointing out patterns, even when the patterns are real and repeated.

This woman really drew the short end of the stick in this family.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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