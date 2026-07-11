She Played Bedside Nurse for 10 Hours Straight. The Mind-Boggling Reason Her ‘Sick’ Best Friend Instantly Turned on Her at Midnight.

Choosing a vacation destination for its nightlife and then getting blamed for enjoying that nightlife is the kind of contradiction that really makes you scratch your head.

A group of six friends spent months planning a summer trip specifically because of the destination’s reputation for going out, splitting naturally into three who loved the party scene and three who preferred staying in.

So when illness struck two of the homebodies mid-trip, they were left resting inside during the hot daytime hours and skipping the nighttime outings entirely.

Their friends who went clubbing didn’t abandon them, they simply spent all day by their side and reserved the nightlife for after dark, exactly as the trip was originally planned.

But that didn’t prevent one of the sick friends from still feeling abandoned enough to call her best friend selfish for it.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not staying inside with my sick friend while on holiday? So we are 6 girls who have planned a girls trip for summer since February this year. We finally went now, late June this summer, and stayed for a week.

But the trip didn’t exactly go as planned.

Sadly, during our vacation, two of our friends got sick (headache and sore throat), so they often stayed inside during our day activities where the temperature was hot, and at night when we went out clubbing till morning. This is where the problem occurs.

My best friend is now calling me a bad friend for not staying inside with her but rather going out and partying at night instead.

Now I want to say that we are 3 girls that always went out and 3 girls that always stayed inside the Airbnb because they were tired or sick. So I didn’t see a problem leaving them alone there, plus, we only left them at night.

But this clearly wasn’t enough for her friend.

She’s calling me selfish for going out at night when I only wanted to get my money’s worth. A reason we chose this destination was because of the nightlife. Also, she has a boyfriend and I’m single, so I can see why she might not want to go clubbing, but I still don’t see a problem with me doing it when I’m spending all day with her except the nights. AITA?

It’s hard to fault someone for wanting to enjoy their vacation.

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What did Reddit make of all this?

This user thinks it’s her friend who’s being selfish.

Her friend really needs to adjust her expectations.

Maybe she should think twice before booking the next trip.

Splitting time between a sick friend during the day and a nightlife-focused trip at night is exactly the balance most people would consider reasonable under the circumstances.

It’s not like this woman disappeared for the entire week or leave her friend to fend for herself, she stuck around during every daytime activity.

If there’s one good thing that came out of this trip, it’s the realization that maybe this friendship isn’t as strong as they once thought.

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