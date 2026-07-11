July 11, 2026 at 2:47 pm

She Played Bedside Nurse for 10 Hours Straight. The Mind-Boggling Reason Her ‘Sick’ Best Friend Instantly Turned on Her at Midnight.

by Benjamin Cottrell

group of women driving on girls trip

Pexels

Choosing a vacation destination for its nightlife and then getting blamed for enjoying that nightlife is the kind of contradiction that really makes you scratch your head.

A group of six friends spent months planning a summer trip specifically because of the destination’s reputation for going out, splitting naturally into three who loved the party scene and three who preferred staying in.

So when illness struck two of the homebodies mid-trip, they were left resting inside during the hot daytime hours and skipping the nighttime outings entirely.

Their friends who went clubbing didn’t abandon them, they simply spent all day by their side and reserved the nightlife for after dark, exactly as the trip was originally planned.

But that didn’t prevent one of the sick friends from still feeling abandoned enough to call her best friend selfish for it.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not staying inside with my sick friend while on holiday?

So we are 6 girls who have planned a girls trip for summer since February this year.

We finally went now, late June this summer, and stayed for a week.

But the trip didn’t exactly go as planned.

Sadly, during our vacation, two of our friends got sick (headache and sore throat), so they often stayed inside during our day activities where the temperature was hot, and at night when we went out clubbing till morning.

This is where the problem occurs.

My best friend is now calling me a bad friend for not staying inside with her but rather going out and partying at night instead.

Now I want to say that we are 3 girls that always went out and 3 girls that always stayed inside the Airbnb because they were tired or sick. So I didn’t see a problem leaving them alone there, plus, we only left them at night.

But this clearly wasn’t enough for her friend.

She’s calling me selfish for going out at night when I only wanted to get my money’s worth. A reason we chose this destination was because of the nightlife.

Also, she has a boyfriend and I’m single, so I can see why she might not want to go clubbing, but I still don’t see a problem with me doing it when I’m spending all day with her except the nights.

AITA?

It’s hard to fault someone for wanting to enjoy their vacation.

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Read The Drama

What did Reddit make of all this?

This user thinks it’s her friend who’s being selfish.

Screenshot 2026 07 08 at 2.37.19 PM She Played Bedside Nurse for 10 Hours Straight. The Mind Boggling Reason Her Sick Best Friend Instantly Turned on Her at Midnight.

Her friend really needs to adjust her expectations.

Screenshot 2026 07 08 at 2.37.52 PM She Played Bedside Nurse for 10 Hours Straight. The Mind Boggling Reason Her Sick Best Friend Instantly Turned on Her at Midnight.

Maybe she should think twice before booking the next trip.

Screenshot 2026 07 08 at 2.38.24 PM She Played Bedside Nurse for 10 Hours Straight. The Mind Boggling Reason Her Sick Best Friend Instantly Turned on Her at Midnight.

Splitting time between a sick friend during the day and a nightlife-focused trip at night is exactly the balance most people would consider reasonable under the circumstances.

It’s not like this woman disappeared for the entire week or leave her friend to fend for herself, she stuck around during every daytime activity.

If there’s one good thing that came out of this trip, it’s the realization that maybe this friendship isn’t as strong as they once thought.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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