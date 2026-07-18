Woman’s Generosity Backfires When Houseguest Invites a Stranger Into Her Home Without Permission

Remember the days when you were young and a bit careless and you didn’t care all that much who walked in and out of your doors?

I sure do!

When I was in college, I lived in a house with four other guys and there seemed to be a constant stream of people filing in and out at all hours.

But this story is different.

Because the young woman who wrote it is pretty peeved at a friend she let stay with her who let a stranger into her apartment without her permission.

Bad idea, dude!

Read on and see what you think about this.

AITA for wanting to kick out my roommate after he brought a stranger over without asking? “I (19F) live alone in an apartment near my college. A few days ago, a friend asked if he could crash at my place for a month due to issues with his previous roommates.

This was nice of her…

I agreed, cleared a room, and he moved in, promising to split utility bills and paying half the rent. However, he has completely disrespected my space. I have severe allergies, rhinitis, and food intolerances.

Yikes…

He leaves the kitchen messy, entangles the living room with his stuff, washes his plants in the shower (leaving mud everywhere), and uses strong-scented products that trigger my allergies. He also eats my specific food and uses the washing machine constantly, skyrocketing the bills, which he hasn’t helped pay yet.

What is with this guy?

The breaking point was today. I was working on my computer when he let a complete stranger into the apartment without warning or asking me. They went straight to his room, locked the door, and were extremely loud, completely ignoring the fact that I was right outside trying to work. It was a massive breach of my privacy and made me feel deeply uncomfortable in my own home. I am planning on giving him a short notice to leave and returning his rent money, even though he might struggle to find a place immediately. AITA for wanting him out over this lack of respect for my boundaries?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree. Read The Drama →

Folks shared their thoughts on Reddit.

This person said they all SUCK.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual had a lot to say.

This reader said she’s NTA.

And this person agreed.

This guy definitely wore out his welcome with his actions.

Not only was this rude, but it also sounds pretty unsafe.

This woman’s new roommate has gotta go ASAP!