Woman’s Trip Turns Into a Major Fight After Her Ex Refuses to Watch Their Daughter

Isn’t it insane how some parents are so bad at being parents?

This woman shares how her ex wouldn’t keep their daughter for a few days when she wanted to go on a trip.

Check out the full story.

Aitah for “being disrespectful” and not accommodating my ex and his wife even though they’re having a baby? My 34f ex Brad 37m have a daughter, 10f Felicity. He lives three hours away (he moved) and is married to Haley 36f. Felicity stays with him for two months in the summer and for certain holidays. It’s a legal custody order. We do not have a child support order, but he does pay child support that we agreed on, which hasn’t changed in 8 years even though I know he’s gotten a new job, but whatever apparently that’s not my business.

She explains how things are between them…

I don’t really talk to Brad, but obviously whenever he calls Felicity or vice versa it’s my phone, but we don’t talk about anything other than Felicity. Per the order (that we wrote and agreed on together btw, it wasn’t forced on us by a judge), Felicity stays with him for 8 weeks starting the Saturday after school ends. She does come back (I don’t want to go that long without seeing her) for two weekends during this time. It’s been this way since she started school. I have a boyfriend Mark 35m who I’ve been seeing for about a year; Felicity hasn’t met him but possibly will in the future. It’s not that it’s a casual relationship or anything, I just don’t want to bring a ton of guys around her so I’m very protective over who I introduce to her.

This is where it gets bad…

THE ISSUE: A few weeks ago I (re)sent Brad the dates for this summer and he was ok with it, but after their last call, he asked if he could talk to me which is never fun lol. He said that Haley is pregnant and due at the end of May, so he wasn’t going to be able to have our daughter until “maybe July.” He also said that he’d have to stop sending child support since he’s going to be a stay at home dad. I’m dealing with that side of things with a lawyer because I don’t know who told him that’s how it works but obviously he’s an idiot. The issue is that Mark and I are going on a cruise that starts the Wednesday after Felicity is/ was supposed to go to her dads. It’s a 20 day cruise, and my parents will be taking their annual trip to Europe during that time, so I have nobody who I would trust to watch her for that long (other than her father…).

UH OH…

The cruise is paid for and it would cost money to move, plus I already have the time off work approved and it’s a whole thing. I told him that wouldn’t work, and I’d drop her off at the agreed time and day and he’d need to figure it out. Like I do all year lol. Obviously it’s not about not having my daughter, I wish I never had to be away from her, and I told him that for the days I’m in town/ not on the cruise I’d be more than happy to have her. He got super angry. I guess the whole cruise thing was triggering and he was like see you don’t even need child support if you’re going on luxury cruises. Apparently I shouldn’t do anything fun ever so that he can be a stay at home dad? He told me I’m disrespecting his wife, who is going to be a first time mom, and she needs space so that they can figure out the new baby.

That’s INSANE!

I get it, but that’s not really my problem? I told him, again, I have no issue taking her for the days I’m in town, but I’m not moving my trip just because they’re having a baby (I haven’t said anything about the child support stuff but my lawyer said it’s being handled). People have older kids and babies all the time and make it work, I don’t see why they can’t figure it out. He said that since it’s her first baby she needs a few weeks to get used to being a mom which I get, but felicity isn’t there to see her, she’s there to be with her dad. Felicity is excited to see her dad and be a big sister, so she doesn’t know any of this is happening obviously. He has been calling and texting me almost daily about this.

That’s so weird…

Not in a harassing way, but acting like I’m being unreasonable. My parents say they can bring Felicity with them which would be fine, but like I said, she’s really excited to see her dad (she hasn’t since New Years) and honestly I can’t really afford for her to since plane tickets have been insane lately. He said in our last call that I’m disrespecting them and her motherhood journey, but to me, it’s not disrespect I am just unable to accommodate them. Am I being unreasonable to think he needs to stop making me try to figure this out for him?

GEEZ! That’s a tricky situation…

Why didn’t they discuss their plans before making their bookings?

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Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks this dad is acting insane by not seeing his daughter!

This user thinks this woman needs to get official child support.

This user knows this man needs to be reminded of something.

This user feels sorry that this mother has to deal with this situation.

This user believes this guy needs to take a stand and not act scared.

Somebody needs to have a serious conversation here!

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