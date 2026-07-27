Workplace Respect Debate: Shopper Defends Cashier After Public Insult

You can tell a lot about a person by the way they treat other people.

One customer didn’t have to wait very long to figure out exactly what kind of man was standing behind her in line at a craft store.

The cashier was doing her best, but her speech impediment made each customer take a little longer than usual.

Yet, the man behind them didn’t seem to care. He started making fun of the cashier right there in line, and even got his kids laughing along with him.

That’s when this customer decided it was time to teach him a little lesson in patience.

Read on to see exactly what she did.

Make fun of a cashier with a speech impediment? Enjoy some extra time in line. I was at a craft store in my town, and it wasn’t too busy, but only one register was open. The cashier, a teenage girl, I could tell was working as best as she could. The process was a tad slower, however, because she had a stutter and a bit of a lisp. As she worked through the line, asking the usual questions probably mandated by the bigwigs (I’ve worked in retail; it’s a thing), the man behind me began to huff and puff. He muttered something about having places to go, that he was in a hurry, etc.

When it started, she tried to ignore him.

I ignored him until I heard him start to mock her to his kids, “W-w-would you l-like y-y-y-y-y-y-your reSCHKeet?” The kids began to laugh. It really made my blood boil. Especially since I could tell the cashier heard his mockery. That really made my blood boil. When a person doesn’t respect retail employees as people, it’s the best way to tell whether a person is an ****** or not.

Then, she saw the perfect opportunity to get him back.

So, when it was my turn at the register, she asked me in a small voice, “Are you a member o-o-of the rew-w-rewards club?” And I looked smugly at the guy behind me, then back at her, and said, “The rewards club? Oooohh, that sounds great! Please explain it to me.” She seemed surprised at first, but then looked at the guy behind me, and then it clicked. I have never given my information so slowly in my life. Never had I asked as many questions as I did.

Frustrated, the guy asked her to hurry up.

She smiled and answered my inquiries, while the guy behind me was seething. He finally said, “Can you hurry up, please?” So I replied, “And miss out on these great rewards? As if!” I only held him up for about 5 minutes… but wooo, child, it felt so good.

Yikes! That’s too funny! Impatient people are something else.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about this whole thing.

This person also has a speech impediment.

The story got this person all excited at work.

Yes! You never know!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is let go from a charity due to budget cuts, then gets blowback from the board over her severance.

For this person, it’s all about the lack of empathy.

It’s one thing to be in a hurry. But it’s another to make fun of a teenage cashier who’s just trying to do her job.

And the worst part is that he did it right in front of his kids, and they thought it was funny.

Five extra minutes in line probably wasn’t going to ruin his day, but hopefully it gave him a chance to think about how he treated that cashier.

This just goes to show how heartless people can be sometimes.

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