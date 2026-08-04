A Bad Neighbor Went After Their Garden—But He Didn’t Expect The Cat’s Reaction

When you think of an animal protecting your property, a dog is usually what comes to mind, but sometimes cats can get the job done.

What would you do if you had a neighbor who has damaged your garden on multiple occasions, and was now approaching your plants to do it again?

That is what happened to the person in this story, so they were proud when their cat got out and went over to the neighbor to stare them down. Fortunately, the neighbor backed away from this normally timid cat, and the garden was safe. For now.

While it is a fun story, I certainly wouldn’t let my cat go next to a neighbor like this. Read through the full details below and see what you think.

Our runty little cat vs the neighborhood Zombie. We have a small black cat that likes to be outside. She wears a harness and is on a leash on the porch, rarely is she out there alone.

Cats love being outside.

I do drop the leash at times and allow her to roam the pollinator garden. She is very skittish and other than one friend of mine, she will race back to the porch when someone comes near, even nice friendly people. So, she is basically scared of most people and many dogs.

Wow, their neighbor is a real jerk.

We have a neighbor known as Keven Zombie the ugly, who in the past has weed whacked our entire back garden, ruining six years of work on our catmint and clover. When confronted, he refused and refuses to replace our flowers because they are “weeds to him” and on our property.

The guy sounds like a menace.

I wish that our attorney (yes, we have an attorney and cameras) would allow us to post the “Toilet Man” video where he took a toilet off someone’s lawn and swung it into our Obedient Plants, telling neighbors (again this is on our video system and the phones of two other neighbors) that “he can do whatever he wants because we have no friends.” He’s six foot seven and mumbles to himself and is scary.

His girlfriend has a bad attitude too.

The day that they moved in, unloading their U-haul on our front lawn, his partner, Karen the Ugly inside out told me that “she knew all about me and would kill our cats.” So, she knew that she was on video, threatening a Federal Agent’s family.

The police are useless, it seems.

They’ve stolen and broken our property on video but the cops here seem to only care about monetary value and not malicious mischief. This brings us to what happened today. I’ll keep it short.

That cat needs to be careful.

Kevin Zombie’s partner commanded him to weed their garden. As he went near our garden, my little cat looked at me and started down the porch steps, I let go of the leash. My skittish cat, calmly walked over not two feet away from this monster and stared at him, almost daring him to pull up our Obedient Plants which he hates (any plant in our garden is a weed to this monster).

I hope the neighbor doesn’t try to hurt the cat.

When he continues to flirt with pulling up our garden .. she walked closer and stared harder until he left. I am so proud of her and her courage.

That cat is brave, but it might end up getting hurt if Keven is really as awful as is written here. I wouldn’t let it off the leash if I were the owner.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This is exactly what I was thinking.

You can’t really teach a cat to do this type of thing.

This commenter says to keep the cat close.

Here is another story of a brave cat.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about neighbors who intentionally tank an open house sale because they want to buy the property themselves.

Putting up a fence is a good idea.

Standing up to the neighbor may be brave, but letting the cat off leash like this was foolish. Never give a psycho neighbor like this a reason to cause even more trouble than they already are.

You never know what they will do to the cat. This person really should have kept the cat inside and called the police instead.