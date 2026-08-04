A Grocery Shopper Tried To Help Himself—Then Employees Mistook Him For A Coworker

Apparently, helping yourself can make everyone forget you are still the customer.

One grocery shopper learned that after stopping at a Southern supermarket on the way home from work.

Since every bagger was busy, he started placing his own groceries into bags while the cashier finished ringing him up.

That small decision somehow convinced several employees that he worked there, even though his clothes looked nothing like the store uniform.

The confusion continued until he stepped forward to pay.

Read on to see what happened next.

Bagging my own groceries got me confused for a team member A couple of years ago, I stopped at a big southern grocery chain on my way home from work where the uniform is a green polo and khakis. I should also note this is when this chain had baggers who helped you bring your groceries to your car. I had just gotten off work and was wearing blue jeans, a graphic tee, and a black Animal Crossing hoodie. Not one bit of green or khaki. As the cashier was ringing me up, I realized all the baggers were busy, so I started bagging my own groceries.

At least three people thought the same thing.

As I was doing so, a bagger looked at me and said, “Oh, you got this,” and went to another register. Then another staffer came up to me and said, “Oh, so you are working today.” I literally replied, “I don’t work here.” Even the cashier ringing me up forgot I was the customer and thought I was bagging groceries for the woman behind me. It wasn’t until I went to pay that they remembered I was the actual customer.

Too funny! The best part is how many people he actually fooled.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about this.

Well, at this store, “shopping is a pleasure.”

This person would rather do it themselves.

Here’s someone who also likes to help.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who is shocked to learn how little he has to do to keep his cushy remote job.

Not all, but some. And it creates jobs for younger people.

This is actually really funny!

He was only trying to keep the line moving, and somehow, that was enough for half the store to decide he worked there.

At least nobody handed him a name tag or asked him to clock in.

Still, the cashier forgetting he was the customer really completed the whole thing.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a teenager who wants to work, but his mom thinks working past 8pm is too late for high school. Read Story →