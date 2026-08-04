His Neighbor Acts Like He Owns The Street Parking—Now He And His Wife Can’t Park Near Their Home

Isn’t it funny how some folks think that they own everything…including public streets?

Well, actually, it isn’t funny…

It’s incredibly annoying!

And, just so we’re clear, citizens don’t own any streets…no matter how hard they try to convince themselves that they do…

In today’s story, a man sounded off about a neighbor who thinks he has supreme control over the streets in their neighborhood.

Check out what he had to say about this guy and how it’s affecting him.

Self Appointed Parking Authority. “I have a neighbor that has decided that the only way for anyone to park on our shared, public, street is for everyone to park immediately adjacent to, but not in front of, those stupid little sidewalk things between the actual sidewalk and the street.

Well, this isn’t gonna work!

That’d be fine and dandy if everyone’s car was the same length and there was some sort of set distance between those sidewalks, but that’s just not reality. The reality is that he has another set of neighbors in on this scheme with him and they are now parking 3 cars, each with about 7/8ths of a car gap in between them. Including directly in front of our house.

This is ridiculous!

So we pull up and find that we have to go way down the street since him and the other neighbor have parked in a way that if our (not that big at all) small SUV can’t quite fit. I could care less about that sidewalk thing, especially if we have a bunch of groceries/my wife is getting home late from work in the dark. I also prefer to have our car in front of our house were we can keep an eye on it, as a neighbor down the block where we’ve been forced to park by all this nonsense just had their car vandalized.

Sounds like it!

Oh did I mention that the ringleader of all of this is insane?!?! He’s known to back his car within a micrometer of anyone parking in front of any of the sidewalks, including me parking my car in front of mine in front of my house because I’m just getting in line with the other neighbors cars like everyone else down our block and other streets in our neighborhood do. I’ve also caught him screaming at my house about parking “the right way” or whatever. He’s never tried to say anything politely or directly to anyone that I know of.”

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who stopped salting his neighbors’ driveways when they wouldn’t stop driving through his yard.

And another Reddit user spoke up.

Well, this is out of line…

And a bit out of control!

He needs to stand up for himself and put his foot down about this!

Just a thought…

Why do some people have to make such a big deal out of parking…?