“He Needs to Be Independent Too”: Teen Uses Mom’s Own Tough-Love Rule Against Her

Well, you can’t have it both ways, people!

Your parents can either demand that you be independent…or they can go the other route.

Yes, that sounds like a strange proposition, but one thing is clear: the family you’re going to read about in the story sounds a bit odd…

And there are some major communication problems going on here!

Check out what this person had to say about why they decided not to feed their little brother because of the whole “independence” thing…

AITA for not feeding my brother? “My mom has decided that the best way to make me independent is to not do anything for me. This means I’m responsible to keep my own room clean, do my own shopping, cook my own meals, etc.

This is a bit extreme…

It feels like I’m not even part of the family. If I don’t cook one night, I stay hungry. They won’t let me eat their food. A few days ago my grandpa was sick and mom had to go visit him. She left my little brother (M10) with me.

How weird is this…?

As usual I cooked dinner for myself with my own groceries. He asked me for food and I told him I’m only responsible for myself and he has to wait for mom. When mom came back she was furious and called me a jerk for not feeding him.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader spoke up.

This Reddit user said they’re NTA.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who got family pushback after gifting jewelry to her stepdaughter.

And this reader thinks they all SUCK.

This is weird, right?

I definitely think it is!

Well, every family operates differently…

But it’s odd!

This whole family needs some therapy…