Boundary Battle: Roommate’s Unwanted Advice Creates Tension

Woof…

This is NO FUN.

Have you ever known someone who, even though they were your peer, treated you like a child and tried to take on a parental role in your life?

If you haven’t, let me tell you…it’s exhausting!

And it gets old in a real hurry.

In today’s story, a woman talked about how her roommate acts more like her mother than her friend…

And she’s sick of it!

Read on and see what you think.

Overly solicitous, invasive roommate. “I live with a roommate who feels it’s her job to manage everyone in the house. I mainly ignore her but we clash very hard when it comes to my personal autonomy and privacy…and that of my family.

What?!?!

This woman regularly shares my family’s personal details with her friends, mutual friends whoever she wants…and I’m very private. We argue about this constantly. She also feels it’s necessary to “help” me with my personal situations, even when specifically told said “help” is not welcome. Today I had cataract removal surgery on one eye. She was my ride. It made her happy to help. That is truly the only help I needed, wanted or requested and I was grateful for it.

Jeez!

When we got home she immediately went into my bag and pulled out my post op instructions. I took them from her and asked her to please respect my privacy. Her reply: I need to make sure I understand those instructions so I can make sure you’re following them. Me: You don’t. I’ve read and understand them and I’m aware of what I need to do Her: I really need to see them, just in case you forget. Me: You don’t. She got mad and stormed off. About two hours later she came to my room.

This is creepy…

Her: I’m just checking on you: Me: Oh? Why is that? Her: Have you put in your eye drops? Me: Thanks for your concern, I’m fine. Her: Have you put in your eye drops? Me: I don’t need to be parented but thank you. Her: Did you set an alarm for your eye drops? Me: I prefer to handle this myself, but thank you.

Wow…

Her: Well you know you can’t go in the pool. (I spend hours a day in the pool and double and triple checked the rules around that WITH MY DOCTOR AND THE NURSING TEAM) Me: I checked with Dr G and the nursing team before I left. I’m allowed in the pool as long as I don’t submerge my head or do anything strenuous. Her: I checked online and you’re not allowed in the pool Me: I have checked with my medical team and I am. Her: Well I don’t want you to go in the pool. Me: That’s not your decision but thanks for your input. ( I’ve already decided not to because I’m still dilated and that pool is BRIGHT. But this is my private bodily autonomy and not subject to her control or opinions . ) Her: Well if you do go in the pool make sure you let me know beforehand. Me: Why? Her: So I can make sure you’re fully capable. Me: That’s not yours to decide. I won’t be parented, but again thanks for your input. Her: Do NOT go in that pool on your own. Me: I will be informing you of exactly nothing, please leave my room.

She’s crazy, no doubt about it!

And she cried and left going “I’m only trying to help. I’m only trying to be supportive” For four years I’ve been telling her to quit parenting me. I don’t like it, don’t need it, and actively resent it, yet she doesn’t stop.

What do I do about this? Is it possible to make her understand that her “help” is actually invasive and intrusive?” Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who stopped salting his neighbors’ driveways when they wouldn’t stop driving through his yard.

And this person offered some advice.

Well, she’s a real barrel of laughs, huh?

What a buzzkill!

She just needs to make sure that she doesn’t tell her roommate anything anymore.

This is so weird…and pretty creepy…