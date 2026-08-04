Her Cousin Ruins Every Family Gathering—So She’s Not Inviting Her To The 4th Of July Party

I know it can be hard for some people to relax, but being around someone who can’t sit still and makes everyone around them uncomfortable can test anyone’s patience.

And if it’s an adult acting that way, it can be even more frustrating.

In today’s story, a woman didn’t hold back as she described why her overbearing cousin isn’t on this year’s guest list for her July 4 party.

And I, for one, don’t blame her!

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

AITA for not inviting my cousin to our family 4th of July BBQ after how she acted last year? “My cousin doubles as my dad’s personal assistant/caregiver and is here for a few hours per day on weekdays. In many respects, she is very helpful, but she’s also a loud, highly opinionated type A with boundary issues, who has a tendency to try to commandeer things that are not in her domain, and she can turn something simple into something very difficult. Last year, though she was invited, she told us she would not be coming to the BBQ because she just wanted to stay home and relax. We told her that was fine and not to worry about it.

Sure, whatever…

It was her day off anyway, she lives a bit far, and there was nothing my dad needed for her to do. My dad and I had done the shopping, he was capable of manning the barbecue on his own, and my mother, who has an unnecessarily large collection of serving dishes because she likes to set up hors d’oeuvres and the likes, was going to help me with the food prep. Most of the houses here are open with a kitchen peninsula/bar dividing the kitchen from the family room, and such was the design of our house. My mother and I set up our spread on the peninsula for easy access and then everyone chilled in the family room while we waited for the BBQ’d items to be done.

Oh, great…

As we were sitting there, talking and chilling, my cousin stormed in unannounced like she was conducting a surprise inspection, and when I say stormed in, I mean she came flying in, as she tends do. She said she just decided to stop by, though she lives 40 miles away, and then almost immediately started taking the food off of the peninsula, telling us we should instead put it on the dining room table. We were all perplexed by this because the dining room was out of the way on the other side of the kitchen and was away from our gathering area. We all told her as much, but she kept arguing with us about it while trying to relocate items and didn’t stop until I literally wrestled a bowl of chips out of her hands and set it back down on the peninsula.

She sounds like a lot of fun!

After that defeat, she instantly spotted something else that she felt we didn’t do right and tried to ”fix”, and again, we had to stop her and tell her to leave it and to just sit down and relax. But she kept at it, storming around trying to modify things, all the while complaining that she was stressed and felt like she was “at work“, while loudly declaring that she was going to go home but not actually leaving.

Get lost!

By this point, my mother was upset and everyone was completely bewildered so I told my cousin to actually leave. This year, I haven’t told her about the gathering and told my mother that I’d prefer to keep it that way. But my mother, who has a fear of other people being alone on holidays, thinks I’m being mean, but I really just want a calm, relaxing nice time.”

Folks shared their thoughts on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This Reddit user spoke up.

This individual weighed in.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a single person who is dumbfounded when her friends insist couples count as one person when splitting a check.

And this Reddit user also said she’s NTA.

I got anxiety just reading about this woman’s cousin!

That was a lot to deal with…

And, to be honest, her cousin does sound like a huge buzzkill.

You can’t blame her for not wanting this pain in the neck at her party…