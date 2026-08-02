“Rules Are Rules”: Store Punishes Cashier After She Abandoned Her Post to Help an Injured Minor

Rules matter, but they should never stop someone from helping an injured child.

One employee faced that choice after seeing a kid lying in the parking lot outside her workplace.

When nobody else stepped in, she briefly left her post to grab the first aid kit.

Although the child entered the store for only a few seconds, management treated the situation like a serious violation.

They wrote her up and told her to rethink her priorities.

Read on to see how the whole thing played out.

Written up for being kind. A kid was seriously injured in the parking lot outside of my workplace, and I responded after watching him lie on the ground for over a minute. I told the child to wait outside while I retrieved the first aid kit, but they entered the store while I was in the back. They were in the store for all of three seconds before I rushed them out the door. Minors are not allowed in my workplace.

She gets it, but would do the same thing again.

I got a big write-up over the ordeal. My actions were heavily criticized, and I was told I need to get my priorities straight. I “abandoned” my job (by stepping one foot out the door, meanwhile people take unscheduled smoke breaks across the lot) and created a situation that put regulatory compliance at risk. And I get it. But I do not at all feel bad for the choice that I made. I am human first, and an employee second.

Ouch. It’s always annoying when you’re punished for doing the right thing.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit would’ve done in her shoes.

This person suggests she quit.

She should do this.

Wonder what country this is.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about an employee who decided to push back against time micromanagement.

Nice!

She made the right choice, even if management refused to see it that way.

An injured child needed help, and she was the only person willing to step in.

The company can complain about procedure, but it should never punish someone for acting like a human being.

Some rules deserve to take a back seat when someone could be seriously hurt.

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