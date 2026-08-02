August 2, 2026 at 6:55 pm

“Rules Are Rules”: Store Punishes Cashier After She Abandoned Her Post to Help an Injured Minor

by Heather Hall

Woman helping an injured child outside

Pexels/Reddit

Rules matter, but they should never stop someone from helping an injured child.

One employee faced that choice after seeing a kid lying in the parking lot outside her workplace.

When nobody else stepped in, she briefly left her post to grab the first aid kit.

Although the child entered the store for only a few seconds, management treated the situation like a serious violation.

They wrote her up and told her to rethink her priorities.

Read on to see how the whole thing played out.

Written up for being kind.

A kid was seriously injured in the parking lot outside of my workplace, and I responded after watching him lie on the ground for over a minute.

I told the child to wait outside while I retrieved the first aid kit, but they entered the store while I was in the back.

They were in the store for all of three seconds before I rushed them out the door. Minors are not allowed in my workplace.

She gets it, but would do the same thing again.

I got a big write-up over the ordeal.

My actions were heavily criticized, and I was told I need to get my priorities straight. I “abandoned” my job (by stepping one foot out the door, meanwhile people take unscheduled smoke breaks across the lot) and created a situation that put regulatory compliance at risk.

And I get it. But I do not at all feel bad for the choice that I made. I am human first, and an employee second.

Ouch. It’s always annoying when you’re punished for doing the right thing.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit would’ve done in her shoes.

This person suggests she quit.

toxic job 3 Rules Are Rules: Store Punishes Cashier After She Abandoned Her Post to Help an Injured Minor

She should do this.

toxic job 2 Rules Are Rules: Store Punishes Cashier After She Abandoned Her Post to Help an Injured Minor

Wonder what country this is.

toxic job 1 Rules Are Rules: Store Punishes Cashier After She Abandoned Her Post to Help an Injured Minor

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about an employee who decided to push back against time micromanagement.

Nice!

toxic job Rules Are Rules: Store Punishes Cashier After She Abandoned Her Post to Help an Injured Minor

She made the right choice, even if management refused to see it that way.

An injured child needed help, and she was the only person willing to step in.

The company can complain about procedure, but it should never punish someone for acting like a human being.

Some rules deserve to take a back seat when someone could be seriously hurt.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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