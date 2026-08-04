Neighborhood Feud Escalates After Neighbor Intentionally Blocks Parking Spaces Over Trash Can Boundary

Small neighbor problems can become exhausting when someone refuses to communicate.

One resident is dealing with that after moving into a building with a two-car garage out back.

Although the trash cans sit beside the garage, someone keeps shifting them until they block the entrance.

She has to move them every time she wants to park, but no one has left a note or explained the problem.

Now, the cans have been moved far enough to block both garage spaces.

Keep reading to get the full story.

Neighbors moving my trash cans, help! Just moved into a walk-up, and we have both spots in a two-car garage out back. The neighbors have no garage but use that same area on their back property to park. Along our garage, on their side, is some shrubbery. Two trash cans are placed on either side of our garage. Our neighbors haven’t said anything to us, but they keep moving one trash can or shifting them both so they line up with the edge of the garage, effectively blocking the garage so I cannot park. I need to move the cans every time to be able to get in.

The cans aren’t even very far over.

The garage is very small, so even just 1-2 feet is enough to block my entryway. Although the trash can does go just a bit over their property, I’m just so frustrated because all it does is extend 1-2 feet MAX, and it only “blocks” the shrubbery. It does not block where they park or walk—unless they literally mount the bush and walk on top of it. I don’t know which neighbor it is (3 separate floors of tenants). No note has ever been left; they just keep shifting them.

Unsure of what to do, she needs some advice.

What can I do? I’m just really annoyed at how un-neighborly they’re acting. I’d be happy to consider if they have some sort of reason why they need that space, but from my perspective it quite clearly doesn’t do anything at all to them. Additionally, our neighbors on the other side have a similar situation, and we happily let them shift their cans onto our property since it only blocks shrubbery! No discussion or mention of it at all was needed there. They’ve now resorted to moving the second trash can to the other side (now the full 3-4 feet in front of the garage), completely blocking the second car in the garage (also ours, but not used multiple times a day right now like mine is). Any advice is appreciated. Thanks!

Oh no! That does sound pretty stressful.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think she should do.

Here’s some good advice.

It sounds just like that.

According to this comment, they don’t have to explain.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a frustrated tenant whose landlord says she can only move out with her roommate.

Yet another reader who thinks it’s her problem.

The answer seems pretty simple here: keep the trash cans on your own property.

The neighbors shouldn’t move them far enough to block the garage, but she also can’t expect them to accept something crossing onto their side.

Once she pulls both cans back completely, she’ll have a much stronger reason to complain if someone keeps moving them.

Sometimes, the easiest way to end a neighbor dispute is to remove the one thing they can argue about.

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