August 4, 2026 at 6:35 pm

She Suggested Her Plus-Size Friend Try a Bigger Size. The Rest of the Day Was Dead Silent.

by Benjamin Cottrell

two women in clothing store

Pexels/Reddit

Shopping trips with close friends usually run on easy conversation and shared opinions, right up until a single honest comment shifts the whole mood without warning.

One woman was out shopping for back-to-school clothes with her plus size friend, a day that started with good energy and genuine fun… until they hit the fitting room.

When her friend complained about a pair of sweatpants sitting too low-rise for her liking, she suggested trying a bigger size instead, quickly following up that the current pair still looked great.

But after that remark, her friend grew noticeably quieter and more distant for the rest of the trip.

Now she’s trying to figure out whether the comment actually crossed a line, and if it did, how to genuinely repair things without dismissing her friend’s feelings or over-apologizing for something she never intended to be hurtful.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for telling my plus size friend to get a bigger size?

One of my very close friends happens to be plus size, and we were out shopping for back to school clothes today.

The vibes were good and the conversation was great up until we went to try on some clothes.

Soon she made the mistake of giving her friend her honest opinion about a piece of clothing.

She picked out some sweatpants, and in my opinion, I feel like sweatpants are for a more baggier look, not tighter.

So when she tried them on, she made a comment saying how she doesn’t like how low rise the pants are, and that’s when I told her maybe she should try a bigger size, but I also said right after they still fit great.

Her friend immediately made clear her distaste for the comment.

But after that, the energy changed. She kind of closed up and was pretty dry for the rest of the shopping trip.

I don’t really think what I said was that offensive, but I’m open to hearing other people’s opinions.

I love my friend and would never want to hurt her feelings, so if it was offensive, how can I move forward?

This woman clearly didn’t mean her friend any harm.

What did Reddit have to say?

Some people take better to honesty than others.

Screenshot 2026 08 03 at 2.55.29 PM She Suggested Her Plus Size Friend Try a Bigger Size. The Rest of the Day Was Dead Silent.

This user tries to get inside the friend’s head.

Screenshot 2026 08 03 at 2.56.21 PM She Suggested Her Plus Size Friend Try a Bigger Size. The Rest of the Day Was Dead Silent.

Sometimes honesty is necessary, even if it leads to hurt feelings.

Screenshot 2026 08 03 at 2.57.37 PM She Suggested Her Plus Size Friend Try a Bigger Size. The Rest of the Day Was Dead Silent.

This commenter thinks friends owe each other the complete truth.

Screenshot 2026 08 03 at 2.56.52 PM She Suggested Her Plus Size Friend Try a Bigger Size. The Rest of the Day Was Dead Silent.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teenager who wants to work, but his mom thinks working past 8pm is too late for high school.

Suggesting a different size isn’t inherently offensive, especially when it’s offered as practical fit advice rather than any kind of judgment, but timing and context matter just as much as intent.

In a fitting room, size can already feel like a loaded topic, which means even genuinely well-meaning comments can land as something more offensive than intended.

None of that makes her a bad friend, it just means that friendship can be complicated sometimes, especially when it comes to something as personal as clothing sizes.

There’s a time and a place for honesty — and maybe the harsh lighting of a fitting room isn’t it.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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