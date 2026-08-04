She Suggested Her Plus-Size Friend Try a Bigger Size. The Rest of the Day Was Dead Silent.

Shopping trips with close friends usually run on easy conversation and shared opinions, right up until a single honest comment shifts the whole mood without warning.

One woman was out shopping for back-to-school clothes with her plus size friend, a day that started with good energy and genuine fun… until they hit the fitting room.

When her friend complained about a pair of sweatpants sitting too low-rise for her liking, she suggested trying a bigger size instead, quickly following up that the current pair still looked great.

But after that remark, her friend grew noticeably quieter and more distant for the rest of the trip.

Now she’s trying to figure out whether the comment actually crossed a line, and if it did, how to genuinely repair things without dismissing her friend’s feelings or over-apologizing for something she never intended to be hurtful.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for telling my plus size friend to get a bigger size? One of my very close friends happens to be plus size, and we were out shopping for back to school clothes today. The vibes were good and the conversation was great up until we went to try on some clothes.

Soon she made the mistake of giving her friend her honest opinion about a piece of clothing.

She picked out some sweatpants, and in my opinion, I feel like sweatpants are for a more baggier look, not tighter. So when she tried them on, she made a comment saying how she doesn’t like how low rise the pants are, and that’s when I told her maybe she should try a bigger size, but I also said right after they still fit great.

Her friend immediately made clear her distaste for the comment.

But after that, the energy changed. She kind of closed up and was pretty dry for the rest of the shopping trip. I don’t really think what I said was that offensive, but I’m open to hearing other people’s opinions. I love my friend and would never want to hurt her feelings, so if it was offensive, how can I move forward?

This woman clearly didn’t mean her friend any harm.

What did Reddit have to say?

Some people take better to honesty than others.

This user tries to get inside the friend’s head.

Sometimes honesty is necessary, even if it leads to hurt feelings.

This commenter thinks friends owe each other the complete truth.

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Suggesting a different size isn’t inherently offensive, especially when it’s offered as practical fit advice rather than any kind of judgment, but timing and context matter just as much as intent.

In a fitting room, size can already feel like a loaded topic, which means even genuinely well-meaning comments can land as something more offensive than intended.

None of that makes her a bad friend, it just means that friendship can be complicated sometimes, especially when it comes to something as personal as clothing sizes.

There’s a time and a place for honesty — and maybe the harsh lighting of a fitting room isn’t it.

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