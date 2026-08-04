He Couldn’t Get Out Of His Car Without Stepping Onto His Neighbor’s Yard—Now There’s Drama

I would hate to have to share a driveway with a neighbor. Unless there is a clear boundary in the middle, it would be easy for one person to park partly on the neighbor’s side of the driveway.

This is kind of what’s happening in this story. I say “kind of” because the neighbor is parking on his side of the driveway, but he’s parking so close to the neighbor’s side of the driveway, that he can’t step out of his car without crossing the property line.

This really annoys the next door neighbor. He’s wondering if he should talk to the neighbor about it, but he’s not sure exactly how to phrase it.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Neighbor parks his car on the property line I have a new neighbor, and we share a driveway (cemented between the two driveways all the way to our backyard gate entrances). He parks one of his cars all the up to the property line and all the way forward to his house. I know it’s still on his property but he makes it so he has to go onto my property to pull his trashcans out and to even get to his backyard (which isn’t a big deal but it really bothers me).

He’s started being passive aggressive.

I havnt approached him or said anything about it to him as I feel that it’s not my place to ask him to park more on his property (he has plenty of room to do so). I’ve started being passive agressive and moved my car over closer to his but not nearly as bad. If I parked like he parked he would be crawling in through is passenger door to get in his car (yes, I’ve thought about). Am I over thinking this whole thing? Do I say something? If so what? “Hey I don’t like how you park your car on your driveway can you move it over?” Sounds kinda dumb to me.

That’s tricky. Technically, the neighbor isn’t doing anything wrong, but he is being inconsiderate.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Two can play that game!

If it’s all cement, this idea probably won’t work.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about neighbors who intentionally tank an open house sale because they want to buy the property themselves.

This idea might work!

But talking to the neighbor might work too. Here’s a suggestion of what he could say to the neighbor.”

I think he should try talking to the neighbor. If that doesn’t work, then maybe he could try some decorative planter boxes to make the property line obvious and discourage the neighbor from parking so close.

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