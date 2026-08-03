Their Neighbor Treats Midnight Like A Workday—And It’s Becoming A Nightmare

Isn’t it amazing how some people legitimately don’t understand how loud and disruptive they are?

Or, maybe they just don’t care…

Either way, if you’re on the receiving end of it, it’ll drive you nuts!

The person who wrote this story has had enough of their neighbor who can’t seem to refrain from making all kinds of racket late at night.

Take a look at what they’re dealing with…

Neighbour making construction noises only at night. “It can’t be normal to make this much noise at night. I’ve heard a saw blade of some-kind and stuff is always hitting the floor. Furniture movement and hammering as well.

Dude, come on…

But ONLY at night.. he’s lived here for more than 2 years so it is extremely peculiar. His downstairs neighbour is so upset because of how loud they are… (and the flooding!!). I can hear it very well and I am next door. His poor pit bull howling for long times sometimes too… and I don’t mind her. But the sad noises make it worse. As for the neighbour from hell himself… he is not friendly.

Nice to meet you, too!

I saw him across the street on a crosswalk.. he saw me… and he straight up walked the other way. I never even talked to him.. only told him I like his dog. Almost everyone in the apartment notices something isn’t right… but we are all very afraid of him. Just the fact he is so careless is making me so mad.

They’re not sure what to do next…

I never made an official report but its so consistent at this point I’m perplexed. Something isn’t right…. Should I call non emergency? I’ll let my landlords know too first…. But with how they dismissed the old man I’ve been so anxious. I could ask for a welfare check, because what the hell…?”

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who stopped salting his neighbors’ driveways when they wouldn’t stop driving through his yard.

And another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

I wonder what’s actually going on inside that guy’s apartment…

Something weird, no doubt!

And his neighbors have had enough of it!

There’s some weird business going on inside that apartment late at night…