They Were Friendly With Their Next Door Neighbor For Years—Then A New Head Of Household Changed Everything

It can be so confusing and frustrating when someone who used to be your friend turns on you or is swayed by someone else to start treating you differently. Hopefully, you’ve never had that happen.

It can happen with friendships when a bully transfers to a new school. It can also happen in neighborhoods when a new neighbor moves in or a current neighbor takes control.

In this story, one family used to be friends with the neighbors next door. They would help each other out any time there was a problem.

That has all changed thanks to one awful person who claims he wants to destroy them and take their house.

They don’t know if they can believe him or not, but they’ve decided to fight back. Now, they’re wondering if they’re overreacting.

Is the awful neighbor all talk, or are they right to protect themselves?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

Neighbour has threatened to destroy us economically so he can take our house… AIO? My household has this long-time neighbour that we’ve always had a good relationship with—we’ve helped each other out when one or the other of us was in trouble, and we’re even both members of a few different community groups that have a mandate to make sure we all come to each other’s aid. We’ve always traded back and forth different necessary goods and helped out each other’s businesses, and a couple of decades back we put up a few members of their household when someone set fire to part of their house, and helped them protect themselves from the perpetrators.

Yikes! This is crazy!

Suddenly they have a new head of the household who’s been spreading all kinds of lies about us all over the neighbourhood—he’s also been insulting us and belittling us at every opportunity. Then, out of the blue, he says won’t trade stuff with us anymore or help our businesses unless we pay him these crazy fees. In fact, he actually said openly in a moment of candour that he’s doing it with the intent of eventually destroying us economically so that he can take over our house and land on the cheap, steal all our stuff, use our utilities to get power and water for his house, and basically become our landlord and make us spend the rest of our lives doing menial labour for the people in his house. (FYI, the folks in the house on the other side of them say he’s doing the same thing to them.) We’ve been especially shocked by how blasé most of the other people in that house have been about all of this—we thought they’d be horrified by this guy openly threatening our safety and security, but they don’t even seem to be that aware of it or care too much about it.

Two can play that game.

So, we’ve started fighting back by charging them to use our stuff too, and not helping their businesses either. We’re building bigger fences and we’re not going to help them out or visit their house anymore. Some people in our neighbour’s house have started saying that’s not fair, and we’re overreacting, with some saying it’s just a lot of talk and they won’t really try to take our house and others saying they do plan to take our house, but that it’s not a big deal and we should just give up and let it happen or they’ll take it by force. So, are we overreacting, or should we continue to stand up for ourselves?

They should definitely stand up for themselves!

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This is good advice.

Here’s some interesting information about Canada.

Maybe there’s more to the story.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who refuses to confine her dog for days on end because building management can’t schedule a more exact inspection time.

This is pretty much how I feel about the situation too.

It’s too bad to see a friendly neighborhood relationship destroyed by one person. If there’s a way to get that person out or to force him to back off that would be ideal. Then, things could go back to the way they used to be.

But, if they can’t do that, it’s better to be safe than sorry. They should definitely protect themselves. The neighbor’s threats are unhinged!

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