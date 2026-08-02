Ex-Husband Wants Her To Drop His Last Name—But It’s The Name She Built Her Career On

What’s in a name…?

Well, a lot, actually!

And when it comes to LAST names, well, that can make things even more complicated when you’re talking about folks who are having problems with each other.

Like these two, for example.

A woman talked about why she’s not going along with her ex-husband’s wishes to change her last name…and she has a pretty good reason for standing her ground about this.

Read on and find out what’s at the root of this conflict.

AITA for refusing to change my name? “I (33F) recently left my husband, and one of the things we’re fighting about now is my last name. For some background: I have a PhD in computer science and work in academia. I’ve published papers, presented at conferences, reviewed research, and built a professional reputation that’s tied to my legal name. When we got married, I did not want to change my last name. I wanted to keep my maiden name because all of my degrees and early publications were under it, and I knew changing names would make things more complicated professionally.

Hmmm…

My husband insisted it was a dealbreaker. He said he couldn’t marry someone who wouldn’t take his name. I remember specifically explaining that my career would be tied to whatever name I used, and I still remember his response because it bothered me even then. He laughed and said something along the lines of, “That’s good. Then you won’t be able to just leave me over stupid things like dreaming I did something wrong.”

Of course, she has!

For context, I’ve been the primary earner throughout our marriage. My husband has mostly been unemployed. He’s done things like Uber on and off (using a car I bought), but I’ve paid the mortgage, bills, insurance, and pretty much everything else. I’ve now left him for reasons like that. The issue is that he now wants me to change my last name back immediately. Ironically, I’m refusing for exactly the reason I gave him years ago. Since getting married, I’ve published even more papers, supervised graduate students, received grants, and become known professionally under my married name.

She has a point…

Changing it now would create confusion with citations, collaborators, students, and my professional identity. Plenty of academics keep the same name after divorce for exactly this reason. He’s furious.

This guy is an idiot.

He says I’m “stealing” his family name and damaging the reputation of his family by continuing to use it without staying in it. His family does have a history locally. Several older relatives were major landowners and business owners decades ago, so the surname is somewhat recognizable where we live. But my husband himself isn’t a public figure, and neither are his parents or siblings and they have mostly lost the wealth now due to gambling and bad decisions. I pointed out that he was the one who insisted I take the name despite knowing it would become attached to my career. He says that’s different because we were married then, and now I’m “using” his family’s name without belonging to the family anymore.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person made a good point…

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This individual shared their thoughts.

This reader spoke up.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teenager whose family thinks she’s selfish for wanting to help plan her own sweet 16.

And another individual didn’t hold back.

This guy is WAY out of line on this one.

And it sounds like he’s behaving this way just to be a jerk.

Well, he succeeded in his mission!

She should keep his name just to spite him at this point!