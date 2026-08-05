“Will This Hurt Him?”: Woman Faces Emotional Dilemma After Secretly Hating Fiancé’s Favorite Hobby

Sharing interests can bring a couple closer, but that doesn’t mean they have to enjoy all the same things.

One woman is dealing with that because her fiancé loves anime and keeps asking her to watch it with him.

The only thing is that she’s already tried several movies and shows, but the format just doesn’t hold her attention.

Now, he wants to introduce her to one of his favorites.

However, she worries that pretending to enjoy it would feel dishonest, while admitting she hates it could hurt him even more.

Keep reading for the rest of the story.

AITA for not watching anime with my fiance? Look, I understand the appeal of anime, in theory. And yes, I understand that there are lots of different kinds of anime, and I’m casting a broad net when I say that I don’t like it. I’ve watched some of the big anime films: Spirited Away, Akira, Ghost in the Shell. And I’ve watched a handful of episodes from a few series: Death Note, Avatar. I can see that there is value in the medium, and I don’t dislike people who enjoy it, it just doesn’t do it for me. I just feel like my brain turns off when I see anything animated, tbh. I realize this might be a “me” problem, but there’s plenty of other content in our world that I don’t feel the need to beat this dead horse over.

Here’s the problem.

My fiancé, however, is a big anime fan. I’ve watched a few episodes of some of his favorites here and there, but I get the sense he’s sometimes hurt or annoyed that I don’t want to watch certain shows with him. Sometimes he suggests anime series, and I’m just like… Why don’t you watch that while I’m working late? Or even, we can put it on, and I might read, scroll my phone, or do something else? Lately, he’s been on this kick about introducing me to Fullmetal Alchemist. I LOVE that he wants to share his favorite things with me, but I’m actually afraid that we’ll start watching, and I’ll hate it, and I’ll explain why I hate it, and that will be even worse than not watching it at all. AITA?

Eek! It’s usually okay to not share every interest, but she should at least try it.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about the whole thing.

Here are some good points.

According to this comment, having separate interests is the key to a good relationship.

She sure did.

This is actually pretty sweet.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teenager who wants to work, but his mom thinks working past 8pm is too late for high school.

This one is actually pretty tough.

On one hand, she doesn’t have to love anime.

But, on the other, watching a few episodes may be worth it because this show clearly means something to him.

Then, if she still doesn’t like it, she can be honest without making him feel bad for loving it.

Sometimes, showing interest matters more than sharing the interest itself.

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