A Daycare Provider Followed Her Usual Laundry Policy For A Drooling Baby, But Her Brother Expected Her To Make An Exception For His Daughter

Mixing family and business is a lot like mixing drool and laundry: things get messy fast.

A woman who ran a home daycare had one policy for every child: soggy bibs went home in a laundry bag at the end of the day.

Her niece, a heavily teething baby, went through plenty of them, so her brother complained that the daily laundry was wearing him down and that she was making his life harder.

When she pointed out that every family did the same, he fired back that this was different because the baby was family.

Now she’s questioning whether treating everyone equally was the wrong call.

This one’s got a lot of drool and even more tension — read on.

AITA for sending home soiled daycare bibs? I (20s, F) run a home daycare. My brother (21M) has a daughter, “Abby” (8 months, F), who is one of my daycare littles. He’s a single dad, and Abby’s mom isn’t in the picture.

Unsurprisingly, an 8 month old goes through a lot of laundry.

Abby is teething heavily right now, which means that she’s drooling heavily. I switch out her bib when I find it’s getting too soggy and send it home in her “daycare laundry bag.” This is procedure for all of my daycare kids, and it has been for a while now.

But her brother doesn’t support this choice at all.

My brother is annoyed that I’m sending the bibs home when they’re soiled. He says I’m making his “life harder as a single, working parent” by sending the bibs home, as he has to do laundry basically every day. I explained that this is procedure for everyone. He said, “But Abby’s your niece though!” AITA for sending home soiled daycare bibs?

What does being a single parent have to do with this?

Redditors chime in with similar confusion.

What did her brother actually expect her to do?

Why can’t her brother just roll up his sleeves and do it himself?

Logistically, it’s not really that big of a deal.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this postabout a man who thought he was staying with his brother for a month in his 1-bedroom Tokyo apartment, then got hit with a list of local hotels.

It’s his entitled attitude that really bothers this reader.

A brother who wants special treatment from a sister who is already caring for his baby is asking a lot and thanking very little.

The bib policy is the same for every child, so nobody is singling him out, and she’s not making his life harder on purpose.

Parenting a teething baby comes with piles of laundry, and that was true long before she opened her daycare.

Washing the bibs is his job, not hers.

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