October 18, 2026 at 5:35 am

A Daycare Provider Followed Her Usual Laundry Policy For A Drooling Baby, But Her Brother Expected Her To Make An Exception For His Daughter

by Benjamin Cottrell

woman running daycare

Pexels/Reddit

Mixing family and business is a lot like mixing drool and laundry: things get messy fast.

A woman who ran a home daycare had one policy for every child: soggy bibs went home in a laundry bag at the end of the day.

Her niece, a heavily teething baby, went through plenty of them, so her brother complained that the daily laundry was wearing him down and that she was making his life harder.

When she pointed out that every family did the same, he fired back that this was different because the baby was family.

Now she’s questioning whether treating everyone equally was the wrong call.

This one’s got a lot of drool and even more tension — read on.

AITA for sending home soiled daycare bibs?

I (20s, F) run a home daycare.

My brother (21M) has a daughter, “Abby” (8 months, F), who is one of my daycare littles. He’s a single dad, and Abby’s mom isn’t in the picture.

Unsurprisingly, an 8 month old goes through a lot of laundry.

Abby is teething heavily right now, which means that she’s drooling heavily. I switch out her bib when I find it’s getting too soggy and send it home in her “daycare laundry bag.”

This is procedure for all of my daycare kids, and it has been for a while now.

But her brother doesn’t support this choice at all.

My brother is annoyed that I’m sending the bibs home when they’re soiled. He says I’m making his “life harder as a single, working parent” by sending the bibs home, as he has to do laundry basically every day.

I explained that this is procedure for everyone. He said, “But Abby’s your niece though!”

AITA for sending home soiled daycare bibs?

What does being a single parent have to do with this?

Redditors chime in with similar confusion.

What did her brother actually expect her to do?

Screenshot 2026 10 16 at 12.57.39 PM A Daycare Provider Followed Her Usual Laundry Policy For A Drooling Baby, But Her Brother Expected Her To Make An Exception For His Daughter

Why can’t her brother just roll up his sleeves and do it himself?

Screenshot 2026 10 16 at 12.58.15 PM A Daycare Provider Followed Her Usual Laundry Policy For A Drooling Baby, But Her Brother Expected Her To Make An Exception For His Daughter

Logistically, it’s not really that big of a deal.

Screenshot 2026 10 16 at 12.59.22 PM A Daycare Provider Followed Her Usual Laundry Policy For A Drooling Baby, But Her Brother Expected Her To Make An Exception For His Daughter

If you enjoyed this story, check out this postabout a man who thought he was staying with his brother for a month in his 1-bedroom Tokyo apartment, then got hit with a list of local hotels.

It’s his entitled attitude that really bothers this reader.

Screenshot 2026 10 16 at 1.00.23 PM A Daycare Provider Followed Her Usual Laundry Policy For A Drooling Baby, But Her Brother Expected Her To Make An Exception For His Daughter

A brother who wants special treatment from a sister who is already caring for his baby is asking a lot and thanking very little.

The bib policy is the same for every child, so nobody is singling him out, and she’s not making his life harder on purpose.

Parenting a teething baby comes with piles of laundry, and that was true long before she opened her daycare.

Washing the bibs is his job, not hers.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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