Apartment Resident Keeps Finding Another Car In Their Assigned Parking Spot, So They’re Finally Considering Calling A Tow Truck

Reserved parking only works when drivers respect the labels, warnings, and person paying for the space.

This apartment resident repeatedly found strangers in the covered spot and responded with patient notes instead of immediate consequences.

After the latest driver read the warning yet remained for hours, that patience reached the towing point.

One car may be headed for an expensive relocation.

WIBTA for towing someone who’s parked in my covered parking spot? “I just moved to my current apartment about six months ago. It comes with its own covered parking behind the apartments which are all clearly labeled and it’s common knowledge that covered parking at apartments is usually reserved. To be honest, I hadn’t used the reserved covered parking for the first two or three months because there are a lot of one way roads and I didn’t have the time to try and find my way. Eventually I figured it out and started using my spot.

They tried to be nice about it…

Someone parked there once about two weeks after I started using it so I put a note that said “Please don’t park here again. It’s reserved.” I was able to find other parking and that was it. Lately, though, it’s happening more often. I leave a friendly note and go about my day.

No more Mr. Nice Guy.

Today, I’m mad. I come home and my spot is taken again. I leave a note saying, “Please don’t park here. Covered parking is reserved.” My neighborhood is SO congested that there is almost literally nowhere else to legally park. Plus, I pay a stupid amount in rent so I should be able to have my own freaking spot. I grab my dog and we take off to the dog park for about two hours. I come back and the car is still there. The note isn’t in the same spot so I know someone read it. I’ve emailed my landlord about it and they just brushed it off saying “We’re out of the office at 5. There’s nothing we can do.” But there are signs saying reserved parking your car will be towed. Would I be the ******* if I called to have the person towed who keeps parking in my spot?”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who can’t stand neighbor complaints about construction, so they tell the crew to start as early as the law allows.

And another person spoke up.

This tenant is entitled to the paid reserved space and already offered multiple warnings while dealing with extremely limited nearby parking.

With towing signs posted and management refusing assistance, documenting everything and following the property’s towing procedure is a reasonable next step.

The mystery parker treated each warning note like a receipt for complimentary valet service.