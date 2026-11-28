She Was Hired To Babysit A Young Girl During School Breaks, And The Parents Insisted She Do Nothing But Study, Summer School, Tutoring, And Lessons, So She Found A Way To Let The Child Enjoy Herself A Little Bit, Too

Almost all parents want what is best for their children, but sometimes that desire makes them push the kids to hard and not let them have any fun.

That was the case with the child in this story, and the babysitter who was hired to watch her felt bad that the kid was only allowed to study, take lessons, do summer schoolwork, and go to bed, which was making her miserable.

So, she worked with her tutor to find a way to be able to sneak the child to a family fun center for at least a little while each week, so she could have some fun.

While the intent was obviously good, it is hard to see how this would work well for very long since the parents would undoubtedly find out about it. Read through the full story below and see what you think about what she did.

School then home the tutoring then bed… got it. I babysit for a family that can only be described as tiger parents.

There is such a thing as too much of a good thing.

I’ve watched their 10 year old a lot this summer while they’ve been at work and she was in summer school 7 hours a day, then came home and had a violin or piano lesson, then she had a long list of chores I had to oversee, and finally homework for summer school with a tutor at the library. I don’t think I’ve ever met an less happy child. I had a sister who was a total overachiever and liked to fill her days with this kind of stuff, but she enjoyed the activities she selected.

The parents undoubtedly want what is best, but they might be putting too much on the child.

This girl had to be begged and bribed to move from one activity to the next and kept pleading to me to just let her sleep or visit a friend (ran this by her parents who said play dates aren’t allowed.) I kept asking if I could bring her to the science museum or an aquarium, somewhere sufficiently educational, but fun. I always got shot down. “Straight to school then to home then to tutoring then to bed.” Was their mantra.

What are they planning here?

The tutor was someone I know from college, a really nice associate professor who’s still pretty young. She could see how absolutely miserable this girl was and I floated an idea by her. I called the girl’s parents and said the tutor had been in touch and wanted to meet somewhere closer to her day-job. Parents confirmed this with the tutor and all was good.

The kid must have loved this.

What we didn’t mention is the place “closer to work” was a family fun center. We’d arrive half an hour to an hour early (can’t be late for tutoring of course, they’re paying good money) and because we were on the early side, we’d have no choice but to play games and go on rides.

This sounds like a lot of fun.

Then the tutor would arrive and they’d do their work in a university building nextdoor. She starts school again next week, so the family no longer needs my services, and I can safely post this and say it worked out. Hopefully her summer was a little less miserable.

The intent of this babysitter was obviously good, but doing something like this does open things up to lots of problems. Did she instruct the child not to tell her parents? If so, that is a very bad path to go down. Also, who paid for the activities?

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about what this babysitter did.

This person makes a good point.

Yeah, kids shouldn’t be forced to do things 24/7.

Here is a commenter who says these rules don’t make sense.

This commenter says the girl will remember her forever.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who disagree on whether or not soccer balls hitting a house is a big deal.

Kids should be allowed to have fun.

She is really going above and beyond for this young girl, but is it the right thing to do? One thing is almost certain: the parents are pushing their child too hard.

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