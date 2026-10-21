A Renter Wants Her Noisy Neighbors Kicked Out, But Now They’ve Quieted Down And Her Landlord Might Let Them Stay

Living in the country can be peaceful, but it really depends on who lives next door.

For one woman, the quiet lasted just a few days before her new neighbors moved in.

At first, she enjoyed sitting on her porch, but their loud fights soon had several neighbors complaining to the landlord.

So, when the landlord told them to leave, she thought the problems would finally end.

Unfortunately though, he might let them stay now that they’ve quieted down.

Read on to see why she’s worried the peace won’t last.

My neighbors I just moved into my apartment a little over a month ago. The first few days were great because it’s quiet out here. It’s in the country, so I sat on my porch a lot and enjoyed the weather. But then I got new neighbors who moved in a few days later. They came from a drug program. And every day, all they have done is get drunk, fight, and be loud. They also smoke **** and cigs in their apartment, which goes through the bathroom vents. We’re not supposed to smoke in the apartments.

Apparently, she’s not the only one who’s annoyed with them.

Three neighbors have complained about them already, and one has said they will leave if they don’t get kicked out. Mind you, like I said, they came from a drug place, and they’re not supposed to do drugs or drink, but they do both. The landlord decided to give them a notice to leave by October 31. And now I find out that they might not get kicked out because they’ve been quiet lately. I’m sure it’ll start up again. And ever since they’ve moved in, they sit out on their porch all day, every day, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. And I can’t even sit out there because every time I do, she feels the need to talk. I’ve told her like three times I’m not sociable.

She’s tried being polite, but the whole thing is getting old.

And she always wants rides. And I’ve also told her twice now that I don’t give out rides anymore because of past reasons. And now there’s a cat I feed outside, and she’s starting to get in my business about what the cat’s been doing. Like, I’ve been nice to her because I knew she was moving out, but now she might not be. Already this morning, she messaged me asking for a ride when I’ve already said I don’t give out rides. She doesn’t listen.

Yikes. It’s always annoying when someone refuses to take a hint.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit would handle this.

This person offers two excuses for her.

This could also work.

According to this person, she’s stuck with it for awhile.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

If she wants to be rude, this will work.

It’s such a shame they ruined her peace.

Right now, the only thing she can do is hope that the landlord goes through with kicking them out.

If that doesn’t happen, she may have to start looking for somewhere else to live.

As much as she loves living in the country, it may not be worth staying if she has to keep dealing with them.

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