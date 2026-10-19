A Spanish Graduate Received a Low-Paying 24/7 Helpdesk Job Offer—Until She Read the Unreasonable Job Description

Imagine living near a school bus stop in your neighborhood. If parents liked to drive to the school bus stop with their kids to wait for the bus together, would you avoid parking on the street as a courtesy to the parents, or would you park on the street if you wanted to?

In this story, one woman usually doesn’t park on the street, but she does this one time due to some construction work they’re having done.

She definitely wasn’t expecting to get attitude from an annoyed parent!

Let’s read all about it.

Left for work this morning. Neighbor demanded I park in my driveway so that she could have more room in the morning waiting on the school bus with her child. Said child is at least in middle school because that’s the bus that runs the time I’m leaving for work. And I would know as I taught at the middle school in the district the last 3 years before moving to a new one.

Bus stop parents really do sound annoying.

First, I hate bus stop parents. Why? Because they litter. They just toss trash out their windows into our lawn like they own the place. They also wait outside our house with their music blaring and they’re always out at the bus stop 15-20 minutes early. Then they block your mailbox or driveway with their cars.

OP doesn’t mind the kids.

So I already do not like these people. Their kids aren’t even annoying. Just the adults. But we parked on the street this weekend which is unusual for us. We did it because we are building a fence and have stuff in our driveway for it. This is the first time since I’ve lived here (over a year) that I’ve ever left my car on the street over night.

How rude!

Random lady pulls up behind me and stops me as I’m loading in my things for work and says our vehicles are in the way of parents waiting on the bus for their kids. She said we should park in our driveway and leave the road open for parents. Didn’t ask. Just said, “Tomorrow these spaces will be open for parents, okay?” And then just walked away. So needless to say, we will be parking on the street until further notice. My husband has two trucks so that means even more room will be taken 😂

Wow! The entitlement of that parent to think she can tell someone not to park in front of their own house!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

One parent shares a good idea.

This is a good question!

This person would do the same thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an artist who made sure to leave the walls of her home blank and boring before moving out, even though they were covered with gorgeous murals before then.

Another person doesn’t understand why the parents are waiting.

It does seem odd for parents to wait in their cars for their middle school students at the school bus stop for 15 minutes. How far away is this school? If it takes 15 minutes or less to drive there, just drop them off and pick them up instead of using the school bus at all.

Also, these are middle school students. They should be responsible enough to walk to the school bus on their own assuming it’s just down the street or around the block in their neighborhood.

They sound like helicopter parents.

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