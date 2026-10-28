A Woman Asked Her Neighbors to Turn Down Their Bass—And Triggered Two Years of Unrelenting Acoustic Retaliation

You should be able to ask for a little quiet without worrying about what your neighbors will do afterward.

Unfortunately, one woman wishes she would’ve know that before she asked the family next door to turn down their bass.

Their music plays constantly, leaving her feeling like she can’t even relax in her own home.

She hoped a conversation would help, but instead, she says one of their children harassed her for two years afterward.

Now, with the music still going and her patience wearing thin, she’s hoping to move as soon as she can.

Read on to see exactly what she’s been dealing with.

Worst Kind of Neighbour We’ve lived beside these neighbors for quite some time now, but why do people think it’s fair to play music all the time? I feel like I can’t even relax in my own home at this point. The cherry on top is that they never seem to leave. The whole family stays inside all day, just playing music, whether it’s quiet or loud. It’s nonstop, and I genuinely feel like I’m losing my sanity.

At this point, they just really don’t know what to do.

We’ve already spoken to them and asked them to turn the bass down, but after that, we ended up facing harassment and retaliation for two full years from her son. I’m not entirely sure who it was, but it was definitely one of her kids. I genuinely just needed to rant because I’m at my breaking point. I’m hoping to move as soon as I can. Sending positive vibes to anyone else experiencing this. 🙏

Yikes! It’s easy to see why they’re so upset. That would be so hard to live by.

Let’s take a look at what advice the fine folks over at Reddit had to offer them.

This reader thinks the neighbors are unhinged.

Here’s a little sarcasm.

Yet another person who thinks the neighbors are unhinged.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who is told their fence doesn’t meet community guidelines, but then they find a way around those guidelines in their own handbook.

Because why would they do that?

Who wouldn’t be tired of this?

She should be able to ask for a little quiet without dealing with two years of harassment afterward.

Since talking to them only made things worse, she should document what’s happening and ask about making a formal complaint.

Hopefully, that gets her some relief while she works on moving.

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