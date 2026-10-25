Bride Invites Female Best Man To Dinner With Her Bridesmaids, But It’s All A Setup To Expose Her Feelings For The Groom

Welcome to the twenty-first century, a time when artificial intelligence is churning out most of your search engine results, cars can ‘fly’, and – apparently the most shocking of all – men can have female friends (and vice versa) without anything even remotely romantic going on.

But the latter point was news to a bride in this story, who couldn’t comprehend the fact that her fiancé’s best ‘man’ was actually female, his best friend since college who, despite what the bride might think, he has never once had any kind of romantic moment with. Because just like guy friends, this woman is simply not his type – they are platonic to the core. But that didn’t stop the bride from luring this poor woman to dinner, only to interrogate her and twist things whatever way the bride desired.

Read on to find out more.

AITA for telling my best friend’s fiancée why I’m not in love with him? I (30, female) am best friends with David (30, male). David and I met freshman year of college and clicked right away. We were even roommates for a while and right now we work for the same company in different divisions. After a decade of friendship, I know David’s not what want in a partner. He has a huge ego and can be selfish and melodramatic. Even his family admits he can be arrogant and careless.

But over time, David has changed.

I noticed a lot of positive changes in him when he met Trish. He asks other people how they are now, he’s kinder. He started therapy. It’s nice to see him work on himself. Last month David asked me to be his best man. I’ve been involved with a lot of wedding party stuff on the groom’s side, so it was nice when Trish asked me out to dinner with her side of the bridal party. But it turned out, it was an ambush.

Read on to find out what happened at the dinner.

Trish and her maid of honour asked me if David and I ever hooked up, and flat out if I was in love with him. I said we never had and that I wasn’t. Trish seemed weirded out by that answer and pushed. It went from being “do you like David?” to “why don’t you like David?” real fast. I deflected and said he wasn’t my type, but they kept pushing. Finally I said he’s arrogant and I don’t have the energy to feed his ego and that’s not what I want in a partner. The rest of the bridesmaids kind of laughed, but Trish and her maid of honour got upset, so we ended the night.

But that wasn’t the end of the drama.

Later Trish texted the wedding party group chat saying she didn’t want me in the wedding because I said horrible things about David and called him an egomaniac. All his family and friends chimed in laughing, agreeing, and calling him a selfish jerk and recounting all the times he pulled some ******** for attention (things like faking a crisis, deliberately letting his car run out of gas so you won’t ask him for favours, basic weaponised incompetence). David joined in and laughed, saying Trish made him want to work hard on himself. Trish saw that as David siding with me, despite him literally stating to their family and friends in the chat that she made him want to be a better person.

And even then, they found more ways to twist things.

David’s sister told me yesterday that Trish is still upset about how I responded, and she’s convinced I said these things because I want David. I texted David and asked him to talk to Trish about it and that I would be willing to drop out of the wedding party if she was really that uncomfortable. David said he’d handle it, but I’m worried I was too blunt and either a) started drama accidentally or b) fell into one of David’s drama traps and he’s not as changed as we all think. AITA?

Honestly, there was no way for this poor woman to win in this situation.

The way that they were hounding her, they would have either twisted it to make it seem like she was in love with David, or to make it seem like she was a horrible person.

It really seems like Trish is jealous of her and wanted to create a trap that would make her go away.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person agreed that Trish was jealous.

And others agreed that Trish and her friends were trapping David’s best ‘man’.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet.

Meanwhile, this Redditor pointed out just how insecure Trish seems.

The reality is that Trish and her girlfriends were never going to believe that there wasn’t something between David and his female best friend. And whether they thought that the friend secretly liked David or David secretly liked the friend, genuinely there was no way to win. Because when she finally convinced them that she wasn’t actually in love with the groom, they turned it around as if she secretly hated them instead. All this points to them having one goal in mind: removing her from the bridal party.

Honestly, Trish does not sound like a nice person at all. Because when David’s friends and family actually agreed that he used to be pretty arrogant, and David himself joined in, she made all that about herself too. Because not only is Trish jealous, she’s also very insecure. David might have worked on himself and come out the other side a better person, but Trish clearly hasn’t done the same. The real thing is that if there is one person who you should be suspicious of here, it’s the bride herself.

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