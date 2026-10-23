Fast-Food Worker With 10 Years Of Experience Asks For $16 An Hour, But Starts Skipping Weekend Shifts When Her Request Is Denied

Employees want their experience and hard work to be reflected in their paychecks.

The following story is about a fast-food worker with 10 years of experience.

She asked for $16 an hour, but was offered only $14.

Feeling underpaid compared with the effort she put into her job, she believed she deserved more than coworkers who did the bare minimum.

Do you think she has a valid point? Let’s take a closer look!

I’ve found satisfaction in being a bad employee…. I have been working fast food for 10 years off and on. I am educated. I asked for $16 an hour because I have experience at McDonald’s. I am a great worker. I don’t complain, and I do everything I’m told and more. But they didn’t give me what I wanted.

This employee thinks she deserves more than her coworkers.

Honestly, after working with my coworkers, they do the bare minimum, and I deserve more. I am scheduled Friday through Sunday, and I’ve only been showing up when I want on those days. They don’t fire me because they know I’m a good worker. Now, I know I am going to get negative comments from this, but it’s very liberating to do this.

She’s confident that she won’t get fired because they need her.

They don’t fire me. It might be coming. But they haven’t even said anything to me about missing the last two Saturdays. So I’m assuming they need me. Should have given me $16 and not $14. 🤷‍♀️

I think asking for better pay because of years of experience is understandable.

Especially since OP knows her worth and what she can contribute to the company.

However, repeatedly skipping scheduled shifts could eventually cost her the job.

So, negotiating directly or looking for a better-paying position would be a safer way to get what she wants.

Do you agree? Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person does the same thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

Here’s an honest opinion.

Finally, another one chimes in.

It they only gave her the $2 raise, then she wouldn’t disappear every weekend.

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