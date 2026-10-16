He Wanted To Enjoy Dinner With The Group, Yet The Prices Kept Climbing Beyond What He Could Afford And He Decided To Head Home

Group dinners can become expensive fast.

This teenager couldn’t match his friends’ carefree spending.

Rather than wreck his budget, he left early.

They called him antisocial.

Let’s see how this one played out.

AITA for leaving a group dinner early because I couldn’t afford the expensive menu? So I (17M) went out to dinner with a group of friends. I’m on a tight budget as a student, so I was sticking to cheaper options, but everyone else kept ordering the most expensive items, splitting drinks, and generally treating it like no big deal.

It was getting expensive.

After the bill came, I realized I’d have to stretch my budget way beyond what I was comfortable with if I stayed longer or joined the post-dinner activities. I left early, politely explaining I had to stick to my budget.

Oh boy.

Some friends were upset, saying I ruined the vibe or was being “antisocial.” I honestly felt I was just being responsible with my money. AITA for leaving early?

Now people on Reddit are weighing in on how leaving was simply the smart choice when money is tight.

This person says OP was just standing his ground.

This person has some advice for next time.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a brother who is upset his parents bought his recovering sister a brand-new car but wouldn’t help him out with a used one.

And this person says he might just need better friends…

This teenager responsibly left once the evening exceeded what his limited budget could comfortably support.

His friends may have disliked the early departure, but protecting his finances didn’t ruin their night.