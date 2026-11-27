Couple Starts Building A 2-Story House On Their Property, But The Neighbors Are Upset Because The House Will Block Their View

There are a couple very important lessons you can learn from the story you’re about to read.

First, never assume anything, especially about your neighbors. If you do, you’ll probably be wrong.

Second, if a house with a view is very important to you, think carefully before deciding what lot to buy, and be sure to think carefully if any future development could impact your view.

Now, for today’s story. It’s about a couple who starts to build a 2-story house, and the neighbors are upset that the house will block their view.

Keep reading for all the details.

Neighbour goes to developer to enforce a rule to protect their view. It backfires. This story isn’t me, but my girlfriends parents. They were going to build a house in a new development in a lot that was in front of their to be neighbours. The lot is on a hill, so it is in front of the neighbours, but below them.

The neighbors made a lot of assumptions.

The neighbours decided they wanted to build a 1 story rancher on the lower part of their lot, instead of building something like a 2 story on the higher side of the lot. They assumed that whoever was going to build in front of them would only build a 1 story themselves, which would keep their view unobstructed. Having a great view was apparently very important to them, and a big selling point on the lot.

But OP’s girlfriend’s parents weren’t going to build a 1-story house.

Her parents start to build their 2 story house on their lot, with tall peaked gables. When the neighbours realize their view will indeed be obstructed, they offer to buy the lot off of her parents. Her parents give them the price of the lot (which had increased in value since it was originally purchased) plus the cost of the materials already purchased for the build. They waited for a response, but didn’t get one, so they just continued on with their build.

The neighbors waited too long.

A month or two later the neighbours respond to the offer saying they’ll accept it. By this time of course, more time and money has been put in to the build so her parents told them they can still buy the lot, but the price has increased. The neighbours reject the offer.

The neighbors tried talking to the developer.

In this new development, all house are required to have a two foot overhang, but many of the homes haven’t actually been following the rule, and the developers haven’t been enforcing it. Her parents decided to, also, not follow the rule. The neighbors then go to the developer to remind them that her parents need to have 2 foot overhangs, thinking that it would decrease the pitch of the roof, meaning the gables wouldn’t be so high. The developers tell her parents to make sure they have the two foot overhangs.

The parents talked to the architect.

Her parents go to the architect to find a way to keep the tall gables they wanted, while also having the two foot overhangs. The architect tells them to just raise the roof two feet to create the two foot overhang, so the angles on the roof won’t be impacted at all. Her parents keep building with these new specs.

The neighbors did not get their way.

The developers approach her parents to enquire about the overhangs and if their roof was impacted at all. The look on his face when her parents told him that they just raised the whole roof by two feet was priceless. The neighbours avoided her family the entire five years they lived there.

The neighbors messed up by assuming things. They shouldn’t assume. If the view was so important, they should’ve bought both lots from the start.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person shares the moral of the story.

Another person shares a story about an annoying neighbor.

This person thinks the neighbors were really stupid.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who refuses to bring his barking husky indoors because he doesn’t want him roaming freely in the house.

Another person guesses at how her brother would react if he was in this situation.

The neighbors could’ve solved that problem themselves in multiple ways. They could’ve build a 2-story house higher up on their property. They could’ve bought the couple’s property when they had the chance. The could’ve bought both lots from the beginning.

Some people need to think things through instead of assuming.

Enjoyed this story?

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