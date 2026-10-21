He Was Still In Pain Two Days After Having His Toenails Removed, But His Restaurant Manager Insisted He Come To Work Anyway

There’s not much you can do when you physically can’t make it through a shift.

One restaurant worker learned that after having both of his big toenails removed and expecting to be back on his feet the next day.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go quite as planned, and nearly 48 hours later, he still couldn’t even put on a pair of shoes.

Since he was supposed to work a double, he called his manager and explained that he physically wasn’t able to come in.

But before he could say much more, the manager cut him off and told him he wasn’t allowed to call out.

Read on to see exactly what happened.

Called manager and told him I am calling out due to an injury taking longer to heal than expected, he said no. I just got my 2 big toenails removed, and my podiatrist said I would be good to go back to work the next day and that it would be painless. Well, that is not the case! It hurts more than expected, and tomorrow morning will be 48 hours since they were removed, and I am supposed to pull a double. I called and told my manager I hate to call out, but I physically cannot wear shoes and did not realize it would take this long to heal. He cut me off and told me I can’t call out and too bad.

Now, he’s not sure what to do about the whole thing.

What would y’all do? I am leaving in 2 weeks to hopefully move away anyways, but I really need the money. Also, tensions are high because one of my coworkers decided to raise his voice and tell me how ****** of a job I did opening the bar in front of all of my other coworkers. I am very new at bartending, and at this restaurant, we prep a **** ton for the bar, and I wasn’t able to get to everything because I was busy all day.) When I told him I felt disrespected, he snapped and said he didn’t give a **** how I felt, and my management doesn’t care. This job sucks major butt, and I don’t know what to do regarding tomorrow! Any advice is appreciated. I cannot wait to leave this place. The people are very disrespectful and immature.

Eek! That must be a very stressful situation.

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit have any advice for him.

Here’s someone who had a toenail removed one time.

This person suggests making a call to the state board.

It sounds like it’s the shoes, but it’s probably all of it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a burned-out employee who finds a way to ease his stress with an extended daily lunch.

That’s a good question.

The manager needs to lighten up.

If he can’t get shoes on and it hurts to walk, then how is he supposed to work?

Since talking to the manager didn’t work, his best bet may be to call the doctor and try to get a note.

And while he’s at it, he may want to ask if pain that long after the procedure is normal. You never can be too safe.

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