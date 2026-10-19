He Wasn’t An Employee, But She Lashed Out At Him For Not Helping Anyway

Walking through a grocery store with a basket in your hand should be the universal sign that you’re not working there, but apparently it isn’t.

The following story is about a shopper who was minding his own business when a demanding customer asked him where the bread was.

He told her he didn’t work there, but she asked him to show her anyway.

He pointed her toward an actual employee standing nearby, and she ignored the suggestion and snapped that it wasn’t hard to help someone.

He fired back and only then did she notice his basket and realize her mistake.

Keep reading for the full story.

She Thought I Worked at the Grocery Store I was shopping at a grocery store when a woman asked me where the bread was.

He tried to set the lady straight, but she insisted on getting help no matter what.

I told her I didn’t work there, but she asked me to show her anyway. I pointed toward an employee nearby, but she ignored me and said, “It’s not that hard to help someone!”

He points out just how ridiculous all of this is.

I replied, “I’m trying to buy groceries just like you.” She looked at my shopping basket and finally realized I was a customer. She quietly said, “Oh, sorry,” and walked away.

The shopper couldn’t help but scratch his head about the whole thing.

The whole thing lasted less than a minute, but it was still pretty funny. I guess buying groceries makes you look suspiciously qualified to work at a grocery store.

This other customer really needs to get a grip.

What did Reddit have to say?

Perhaps just helping the lady would have been easier.

The customer’s audacity was a lot to deal with.

This customer was going to be a problem no matter what.

This guy deserves a round of applause for staying (fairly) polite while being treated like unpaid staff.

He did the helpful thing by pointing out an actual employee, and she met that kindness with a scolding about how easy it is to help someone. The irony was thick enough to slice.

Never underestimate how far a person will go to avoid asking the right person for help.

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