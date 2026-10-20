Her Family Hosted a Fish Dinner and Excluded Her Due to an Allergy—Until She Refused to Do the Dishes and Sparked a Family War

Every household has a rule that makes perfect sense until it doesn’t.

In this story, the deal was simple: whoever doesn’t cook does the dishes.

A woman visiting her parents was told dinner would be fish, which she’s allergic to, so her dad offered to pay for her takeout.

She ordered pizza, joined the family at the table, and then retreated to her room.

Her dad knocked soon after, asking about chores, and insisted that buying her dinner meant he’d fed her.

She disagreed, since she’d been left out of the meal by design. After a lot of back and forth, she washed the leftovers anyway.

Was it fair? That depends who you ask.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for refusing the help with a meal I cannot eat? I (F26) am visiting my parents for a week.

The family has a particular system when it comes to cooking and household chores.

We always cook sit-down dinners, and the rule is that whoever doesn’t cook does the dishes and cleans the kitchen. The meal is shared, so the labor is also shared. We all agree that this is fair.

So soon the family began planning their next meal — and here’s where the drama started.

This morning, my dad asked me if I was okay with him making fish for dinner for himself, my mom, and my sister. I am allergic to fish. He offered for me to “fend for myself” (meaning to order takeout, and he would pay for it). I am sure that most people would love this, but I have so many allergies that I have about two takeout options, and I am sick of them. He knows this.

But this actually ignited a longstanding debate in the family.

However, this is the first time this issue has come up. Apparently, they thought they’d have time to make the fish before I arrived but didn’t, and now that they have it, they don’t want to waste it. So even though smelling fish makes me queasy, I told him to go ahead. I ordered a pizza, we all ate together, and I parted ways with them for the night.

That wasn’t the end of it in the dad’s eyes.

Five minutes later, my dad knocked on my door, saying, “Is this the day we decided not to do chores?” in a joking way. I was surprised and said that I didn’t think I would be doing the dishes. He said that was the rule: if you don’t cook, you do dishes.

In her mind, her dad hadn’t followed through with his end of the bargain.

I said that that made sense when you have been fed, but because he went out of his way to tell me that he wouldn’t be feeding me tonight, why would I do the chores associated with the meal I was excluded from? He said that because he paid for my pizza, he DID feed me, and I should come down and do the dishes.

Finally, she decided to give in, but she wasn’t happy about it.

There wasn’t really a resolution. I caved and came down to the dishes mostly done and finished washing the last few. Leaving aside the allergy issue (I don’t think I should have to do the dishes for something I am allergic to, although I can make minimal skin contact with fish), I still don’t think I was wrong to refuse doing the dishes when I didn’t receive the meal. My sister said that that was like being rewarded for getting takeout, but I feel like I was both snubbed on the meal and then forced to clean up after it. AITA?

This family needs to sit down and talk it out.

What did Reddit have to say?

This fellow redditor with allergies gets it.

This commenter would reconsider visiting the family altogether after this.

This user finds the whole thing quite strange.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mother who thinks it’s the school’s job to discipline her unruly child, not hers.

This commenter is firmly on this woman’s side.

This dad wanted credit for feeding his daughter while serving a meal that could have sent her to the ER. That doesn’t really make a whole lot of sense.

The house rule was built on a fair trade: you share the food, you share the cleanup.

Once she was excluded from dinner, the trade fell apart, and calling a pizza order “feeding” her is a creative way to collect on a debt that was never owed in the first place.

Someone else’s fish, someone else’s dishes.

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