Her Male Coworker Kept Harassing Her. So She Told the Head Supervisor Everything He’d Been Doing

In the ideal workplace, male and female coworkers get along just fine, but there are always bound to be some situations where a coworker starts harassing another coworker.

In a situation like that, it’s best to go to HR or a supervisor to report the problem.

In this story, one woman was in this situation, and she tried to ignore or put up with the coworker’s behavior for awhile, but she eventually stood up for herself and reported him to the head supervisor.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Bring it to your Supervisor… ok I am a F, and work in an office, there are several men there. For the most part they work with us side by side with no problem. This one guy has been slowly harassing me, for what reason i am not sure of. I didnt do anything which i know of. I am courteous to all. I even used to joke with him, but his jokes started to draw the line. He was harassing me on a daily basis.

She made a decision.

Basically, i have disengage myself from him and stopped joking around. Which i have begun to believe, why he started getting more aggressive with me. Last week, i vowed to myself that i would approach him if he continued to be aggressive with me. (He isnt like that with anyone else) Low and behold he acted out again. I took a couple of minutes to cool down, and i approached him.

She went to the head supervisor.

Right away he blew up at me, and said “Bring it to your Supervisor” He wouldnt even listen to what i was saying. Here is the Malicious Compliance, i didnt just bring it up to our Supervisor, i did one better, i went to the head Supervisor. I told the HS all the things he was doing to me. They just looked at me and said, “don’t worry, i will take care of it from here”

Let’s see if her malicious compliance helped.

I did see he was pulled into a meeting, through the door i could here a raised voice, it sounded like him. But after that meeting, he is finally behaving as he should. Maybe he shouldnt have asked me to talk to the Supervisor.

I’m glad they straightened him out; although, I was kind of hoping it would end with him getting fired.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person reassures her that she did the right thing.

But this person explains why the male coworker actually did the right thing.

Unless the person in authority is a woman.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who found a way around his company’s denial of company time to study for his Commercial Driver’s License.

This person guesses at what the male coworker was thinking.

He asked for it!

It really is a good thing that the male coworker told her to go to a supervisor; otherwise, she may not have thought to do that on her own.

She complied to a higher degree than he expected, but it seems like he learned his lesson. I hope he doesn’t revert back to his old ways.

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