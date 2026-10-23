October 23, 2026 at 7:55 pm

Homeowner Has Put Up With Her Noisy Neighbor For Months, But She Doesn’t Know How To Handle The Situation Anymore

by Heide Lazaro

Multiple cars parked outdoors next to a house

Pexels/Reddit

Living next to noisy neighbors can make it difficult to enjoy the peace and comfort of your own home.

In this story, a homeowner struggled with neighbors who made excessive noise every day after moving into a rented house.

The neighbors had multiple vehicles, and some of these were so loud that they caused vibrations throughout her house.

Despite repeated confrontations and multiple police reports, the noise continued for months… leaving her feeling helpless.

Uh oh! Sounds like a terrible neighborhood. Check out the full details below.

Neighbor noise disturbance

We have this neighbor who moved in around April 2026.

Apparently, they’re just renting the house.

They have consistently been loud every day since then.

And we’ve confronted them to ask them to turn it down.

We’ve also made multiple police calls and reports. Is there really nothing we can do to get them to stop?

This homeowner gets bothered by the loud sound of the neighbor’s vehicles.

They have 4 to 6 vehicles, including a motorcycle, that come and go from the house every day.

So I’m not even sure how many people actually live there.

The trucks are so loud that we can hear and feel the motor running very roughly throughout our house.

They also blast music and videos from the speaker in the truck.

She has no clue how to make them stop.

I’m not joking when I say this happens every single day.

It’s now October 2026, and I don’t know how we can get them to stop.

Since it’s not a life threat, we can only make reports, not 911 calls.

Yikes! I can totally understand how frustrating it is to live near a noisy and inconsiderate neighbor for months.

It sounds like OP has done everything she could, including talking to the neighbors and even filing police reports.

Perhaps the next thing to do is to keep a detailed noise log, gather evidence, and check local noise ordinances that could help them escalate the issue.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 10 22 at 10.14.35 PM Homeowner Has Put Up With Her Noisy Neighbor For Months, But She Doesn’t Know How To Handle The Situation Anymore

Another one chimes in.

Screenshot 2026 10 22 at 10.14.55 PM Homeowner Has Put Up With Her Noisy Neighbor For Months, But She Doesn’t Know How To Handle The Situation Anymore

This person had a similar experience.

Screenshot 2026 10 22 at 10.17.40 PM Homeowner Has Put Up With Her Noisy Neighbor For Months, But She Doesn’t Know How To Handle The Situation Anymore

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who takes advantage of an inexhaustive HOA-approved plant list.

Finally, that sounds so draining, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 10 22 at 10.18.05 PM Homeowner Has Put Up With Her Noisy Neighbor For Months, But She Doesn’t Know How To Handle The Situation Anymore

Some neighbors bring good vibes, while others bring a whole concert and a truck show.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
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