Homeowner Has Put Up With Her Noisy Neighbor For Months, But She Doesn’t Know How To Handle The Situation Anymore

Living next to noisy neighbors can make it difficult to enjoy the peace and comfort of your own home.

In this story, a homeowner struggled with neighbors who made excessive noise every day after moving into a rented house.

The neighbors had multiple vehicles, and some of these were so loud that they caused vibrations throughout her house.

Despite repeated confrontations and multiple police reports, the noise continued for months… leaving her feeling helpless.

Uh oh! Sounds like a terrible neighborhood. Check out the full details below.

Neighbor noise disturbance We have this neighbor who moved in around April 2026. Apparently, they’re just renting the house. They have consistently been loud every day since then. And we’ve confronted them to ask them to turn it down. We’ve also made multiple police calls and reports. Is there really nothing we can do to get them to stop?

This homeowner gets bothered by the loud sound of the neighbor’s vehicles.

They have 4 to 6 vehicles, including a motorcycle, that come and go from the house every day. So I’m not even sure how many people actually live there. The trucks are so loud that we can hear and feel the motor running very roughly throughout our house. They also blast music and videos from the speaker in the truck.

She has no clue how to make them stop.

I’m not joking when I say this happens every single day. It’s now October 2026, and I don’t know how we can get them to stop. Since it’s not a life threat, we can only make reports, not 911 calls.

Yikes! I can totally understand how frustrating it is to live near a noisy and inconsiderate neighbor for months.

It sounds like OP has done everything she could, including talking to the neighbors and even filing police reports.

Perhaps the next thing to do is to keep a detailed noise log, gather evidence, and check local noise ordinances that could help them escalate the issue.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Another one chimes in.

This person had a similar experience.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who takes advantage of an inexhaustive HOA-approved plant list.

Finally, that sounds so draining, says this one.

Some neighbors bring good vibes, while others bring a whole concert and a truck show.

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