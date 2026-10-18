House Flippers Reported Their Neighbor To The HOA For Cleaning Out Her Garage, So She Got Revenge Whenever Potential Buyers Came By

When you sell a house, you don’t just want the house itself to look good. You also want to make sure the neighborhood looks appealing. After all, nobody wants to live next to awful neighbors.

In this story, the house flippers are the awful neighbors, but the mom who lives across the street is viewed as the awful neighbor in their eyes. They report her to the HOA, and she retaliates. Oh boy does she retaliate!

Let’s read all about it.

“Call the HOA because my yard is “devaluing” your house? Alright, I’ll have it clean by the inspection date.” This is a story of my mothers. She has always been incredibly hardheaded, but this sticks out a lot from my teenage years. Once a year she always had us pull everything out of the garage (lots of boxes my mom has a concerning amount of possessions) so we could go through it and clean/reorganize. This particular year the couple who owned the house across from us (flippers) where in the process of selling their house. Unhappy with my mothers “unsightly” driveway covered in boxes soiling their good image, they made a call to the HOA.

It took awhile before she received a letter from the HOA.

By the time my mother received the letter, the mess had been put away, but they decided to get her on a few other complaints such as the bikes against the side of the house and the “patchy” gravel. She had two weeks to have everything up to standards. Petty and easily frustrated, my mother knew immediately who called since the couple had come over and told her flat out with their renovations they were selling that house for “way more any other house and this neighborhood” and would appreciate if she respected that by keeping her property on par.

OP’s mom got revenge.

For the next two weeks every box from that garage was in our driveway. The couch and the living room TV came next. This was early summer, so it was perfect weather to sit in your yard in your short shorts and sports bra. My mom made sure to wave and smile every time they brought someone over for a showing.

But she wasn’t done yet.

The final step came at the end of that two weeks though. After the yard had been cleaned up and cleared by the HOA, my mom went to the local walmart and bought a for sale sign. She wrote about 1/4 of their ridiculous asking price on it and finished off with a big SOLD written across the front and stuck it out in our yard. No clue what they ended up selling their house for, but it sat empty for a while so I’d assume it was below offer.

The flippers definitely messed with the wrong woman! If they had been a little patient, she wouldn’t have done any of those things, and they probably would’ve had an easier time selling the house.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person loves the last bit of revenge.

Another person explains the situation where they live.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who thinks her daughter should have planned a whole two-week vacation around her needs.

This person is confused.

Another person shares their favorite part of the story.

All the neighbors had to do was wait a couple days, and the mom and her family would’ve been done sorting through the boxes. It’s pretty ridiculous that they complained to the HOA.

She was ruthless when it came to getting back at the neighbors. That sold sign really was genius.

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