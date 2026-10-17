Man Witnessed A Customer Who Bought One Watermelon At Self-Checkout, But Entered 50 And Demanded The Store To Get His Fruits From The Back

Grocery stores can be full of unexpected misunderstandings.

The following story is about a man who witnessed a grocery store drama when another customer demanded 50 watermelons from the store.

The employee explained they only had one left, but the customer insisted they should get the rest of his watermelons from the back.

The man became belligerent and was escorted from the store.

Whoa! Grocery drama indeed! Let’s take a closer look!

It happened at the grocery store… This was a few weeks ago in Arkansas, and I still am turning it over in my mind to figure it all out. It’s just… surreal. A man who looked to be in his 60s took the last watermelon from the produce section and paid for it at the self-checkout. But I guess it asked him to enter the quantity, and he put 50. He then went to an employee, receipt in hand, to tell them they needed to get the rest of his watermelons “from the back.”

This man witnessed a commotion in the grocery store.

The employee very politely explained that all of the stock they had was already out on the floor. The dude got belligerent. So belligerent, in fact, that he got escorted from the store under threat of police involvement. No refund. And I guess… it’s not like he has the merchandise to return. I’m not sure how that would’ve worked.

He was waiting in line when it happened.

The store probably would’ve made it right had he not been such a jerk. This all happened really quickly. I observed the whole thing while waiting in line. I was even there for some of the confused conversations between the employees in the aftermath. A small group had collected when it started to seem like the guy was going to be a problem.

So now, he’s confused about why the customer wanted 50 watermelons.

What the hell is someone going to do with fifty watermelons? How was he planning on transporting them all? What person in their right mind wouldn’t call first for such a huge order? What exactly does this guy think happens in the back of a grocery store? These questions have been swirling around my brain since the event in question. I’m completely flummoxed.

Honestly, this sounds so strange.

Paying for 5o watermelons and expecting the store to have them ready at the back is quite a bizarre situation.

If the customer had asked first before making the purchase, I think this whole situation would have been avoided.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and sensible.

This person gives their honest opinion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an artist who made sure to leave the walls of her home blank and boring before moving out, even though they were covered with gorgeous murals before then.

Here’s a similar thought.

Finally, this one thinks the customer was in the right.

It’s amazing how a simple checkout mistake can turn into a full-blown watermelon crisis.

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