She Can’t Afford Her Best Friend’s Destination Bachelorette Trip—And Fears Telling the Truth Will Cost Her the Friendship

Taking a trip with friends can be great, especially when it is for something special like a bachelorette trip.

What would you do, however, if your friend wanted you to go on her bachelorette trip, but it would cost more than you can afford?

That is what is happening to the woman in this story, and she is afraid to tell her friend because she is worried she will end their friendship over it.

While she might indeed lose a friend over this, I think she has to tell her as soon as possible and see how she takes it. Read through the full details below and see if you agree.

I can’t afford my best friend’s bachelorette trip, so she’s going to cut me off. My (26f) best friend (27f), we’ll call her Melissa, has a bachelorette trip coming up in July and I realistically can’t afford to go, but I know my friend is not going to be understanding.

Not everyone has the money for this type of thing.

The trip is 4 days long at a lake nearly 8 hours away from where we live. The cost is going to be at minimum 1k per girl if you factor in all of the activities we’re doing. Keep in mind already we live IN a lake town, so it’s nothing any of us haven’t already experienced. Each day has a theme requiring new outfits on top of a jam packed itinerary.

Cutting someone off like this is downright heartless.

My issue is the lack of consideration towards other people’s financial situations. A few months ago Melissa completely cut off our other best friend (27f), who was also her MOH, because she is a stay at home mom with 2 very young children that she won’t be able afford care for for the 4 day trip since her husband works 11hr night shifts. Her husband has a stable job, but they’re currently living off of one salary, which can be tough for any family in this economy. They can barely afford to take trips of their own.

She really isn’t a great friend.

Melissa said that our friend is inconsiderate and is being unreasonable because apparently *anyone* could make it work if the tried hard enough and decided to fully uninvite her from the wedding and cut her off after over a decade of friendship. She does not have any children of her own mind you, so I feel like she has no room to take that stance. Melissa has stated multiple times that being a mom isn’t that difficult and plenty of other moms make time to do things on their own, which I find completely tone deaf because everyone’s situation is different, but whatever.

What kind of person says this type of thing?

I have a stable job, but I don’t exactly have a bunch of extra fun money laying around. I haven’t taken a vacation more than 2 hours away in years because it’s simply not in my budget. I fully support myself, but Melissa is currently a stay at home fiancé and has been for the past 2 years. Her husband makes a very good amount of money to the point where she’s constantly bragging about it how big his paychecks are, how expensive the wedding is going to be, and how much they’re dropping on their honeymoon. Honestly, it’s been hard even having conversations with her over the past few months because every time we’re on the phone she has to give me a breakdown of exactly how much has been going in their account, even saying things like “he made 8k on his last paycheck, I don’t think you can even comprehend how much money that is”, which leaves me feeling a little weird because what is she trying to say?

She is going to push all of her friends away.

I love her to death, but her personal paycheck is $0, so like why is this all she talks about? Also why is she assuming that everyone else just has a few bands lying around for fun? I sure don’t and never really have and she knows this, just like she knew our other friend didn’t have the money either. The other women going on the trip are just the girlfriends of her fiancé’s friends.

It is nice that she tried to save the money for the trip, but sometimes life gets in the way.

One of which is a doctor and the other is a lawyer who seems to be handing over money freely, which is great, but just not realistic for our other friend and I that she’s had for over 10 years. I’ve known about this trip for about 7 months now and had the money saved for it at one point, but I had to get a series of car repairs that drained my account a few months ago.

It is well past time for an honest conversation with her friend.

Unfortunately, I have another repair that needs done very soon, and it’s going to cost me another $500-$800. I also just moved into a new apartment a week ago that I have to furnish because my old stuff was water damaged. To be transparent, I have $29 in my savings account right now. That’s it. Melissa knows about all of this and continues to remind me that I haven’t paid for my portion of the Airbnb yet, but I truly have other priorities that are taking precedence over this bachelorette trip.

Just be honest with her and let the chips fall where they may.

This trip is in the middle of July and I’m not going to be able to make it without putting myself in a hole. I know she’s going to freak out over this, and most likely cut me off based on what she did to our other friend, but I feel like I need to let her know what’s up. I feel horrible for not being able to make it, but I don’t think it should be the end all for our relationship.

If she stops being friends with her because of this, that is just what happens. It would be heartbreaking, but that is outside of her control.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

It isn’t always easy to cut off friends, even if they deserve it.

This person makes a great point.

Here is someone who says she needs to tell her as soon as possible. I agree.

This commenter says to let the friendship end and move on.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a brother who is upset his parents bought his recovering sister a brand-new car but wouldn’t help him out with a used one.

She might not be a very good friend.

Conflict between friends is always difficult, but sometimes it is necessary. If the friendship ends over this, she can take comfort in the fact that it truly wasn’t her fault.

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