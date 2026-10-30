She Caught Her Pregnant Daughter-In-Law Reading Her Teen’s Journal, So She Took The Door Off Her Room After The Snooping Wouldn’t Stop

Opening your home to family is generous, right up until family starts pushing past boundaries.

A mother let her daughter-in-law and son stay after a home purchase collapsed, trusting they’d be gone soon.

Instead, the daughter-in-law shamelessly snooped whenever her husband traveled, touching items in the mother’s room and eventually even reading her teenage daughter’s journal.

When confronted, she said the girl didn’t deserve privacy because she didn’t own the house.

The mother promptly installed a lock for her daughter, then removed the daughter-in-law’s bedroom door when more of her things were moved.

Her son thinks she went too far, but she told him the choice was either living without a door or leaving.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for taking off my DIL door when she broke everyone’s privacy. I am at my wits’ end. This is about my DIL, who is living at my place at the moment. My DIL is pregnant, and they are in the process of buying a home.

This woman is growing a bit impatient about her current situation.

They have been at my place for about a month, and there seems to be no end date for them moving out because the house they were going to buy fell through. It doesn’t help that my son is traveling a lot to give them more money for a cushion before the baby is born.

She names her biggest complaint with her DIL.

The issue is that she is all up in everyone’s business. I have talked to her and my son multiple times. She only stops snooping when my son is home. When he is traveling, she will go right back to snooping.

Her DIL seems to have absolutely no sense of boundaries.

I have noticed things in my room have been touched. She told me about my youngest (she is 15) breaking curfew. She was late home, and I already knew this.

Then things got even more personal.

The biggest issue is that she started to mention things that she shouldn’t know about my youngest. My youngest keeps a journal, and she told me it was in the wrong spot. I confronted my DIL about it, and she admitted she was reading it.

That’s when the conflict really came to a head.

I was ticked, and we got into a huge argument. Her defense was that she doesn’t deserve privacy because my daughter doesn’t own the house. I installed a lock on my youngest’s door.

Now the mother feels conflicted about what to do next.

DIL is 7 months pregnant, and if I kicked her out, she will not have anywhere to go. I don’t want the mother of my grandkid homeless, even if it is only for a bit. Also, that would be a nuke on the relationship.

Her DIL made it clear she wasn’t the most trustworthy person.

She promised that it wouldn’t happen again, but I found my stuff moved in my room. So I took her door. If she can’t respect people’s privacy, then she doesn’t get her own privacy.

Now her son is getting involved too, so she issues an ultimatum.

She is ticked, and my son is saying I went too far. He says she needs privacy because she is so far along in her pregnancy. I told my son she can live in my house without a door, or they can get out. I made it clear that this is the only option. She is still ticked, but she seems to be staying.

What a story.

Commenters are sure to have a thing or two to add to the conversation.

There’s something to be said for matching someone’s energy.

Actions have consequences.

Her son needs to find somewhere else to live.

Act like a child, get treated like one.

This daughter-in-law got everything the mother had to give and still used it to go through her family’s things. Moving belongings, reading a child’s diary, and then shrugging it off as a perk of “not owning the place” is a whole new level of entitlement.

The mother warned her, locked her daughter’s door, and accepted a promise that fell apart almost immediately.

Removing the bedroom door was blunt, but it was the only tool left to curb this destructive behavior.

Respect other people’s privacy, or lose your own.

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